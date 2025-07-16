UAE, Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has won the Government Accelerators Award for the National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue 'Hayat' ·

Part of the Government Accelerators initiative overseen by the Prime Minister’s Office, the award recognizes 'Hayat's measurable outcomes and broad societal impact, particularly its success in increasing the number of registered organ donors.

“Hayat” has become as an innovative national model for public health awareness, advancing community engagement and public health promotion by furthering integration between federal and local entities. The initiative encourages creative, out-of-the-box solutions to overcome traditional work models and enhance government agility in delivering high-quality healthcare services, in line with the “We the UAE 2031” vision.

Increasing donor registrations

The first phase of the programme was launched in the Emirate of Fujairah as a pilot platform within a 100-day framework, aiming to increase donor registration rates by 50%. Through the collaborative efforts across 36 local entities in the emirate, the Ministry succeeded in surpassing this target by over 20%.

The success was driven by the adoption of innovative promotional strategies that enhanced the impact and human dimension of health awareness messaging.

Awareness workshops held at the Majlis of H.H. Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, along with the engagement of the Fujairah Youth Council, the Federal Youth Authority, universities, ministries, and healthcare entities, played a key role in the programme’s success. They also highlighted the effectiveness of the Government Accelerators model in delivering transformative societal change.

Innovative technologies

Building on the success in Fujairah, Hayat expanded to cover Northern Emirates, thanks to the flexibility and scalability of the model. The project continued to deliver impactful results by producing compelling visual content documenting donor and recipient stories.

The programme’s success was further amplified by strategic government partnerships and the integration of behavioral insights and artificial intelligence into intervention design. These efforts aimed to increase public awareness and donor registration rates, exemplifying how the synergy between behavioral innovation and digital transformation can enhance public health and quality of life in the UAE.

MoHAP’s win reaffirms its commitment to aligning its projects with national approaches aimed at enhancing quality of life and promoting the principles of sustainable health. Through innovative initiatives, the Ministry seeks to solidify the UAE’s position as a leading hub in global health indicators, in line with the nation’s vision for a brighter and healthier future.

From advancing life-saving healthcare services, such as organ transplantation for patients with organ failure, to offering renewed hope and a second chance at life and unifying as well as strengthening national efforts in this vital field, MoHAP continues to play a key role in enhancing the overall health and well-being of the wider community.

Institutional models

This achievement aligns with the Ministry’s strategic goals to strengthen prevention, preparedness, and effective response, while driving innovation in healthcare services. The project also reflects MoHAP’s efforts to maximise the value of the Government Accelerators framework, which is designed to fast-track impactful results through collective action, design thinking, and measurable outcomes.

The Ministry stressed that it is committed to launching priority health initiatives by applying integrated institutional models that activate strategic partnerships and implement practical solutions. These efforts aim to build greater public awareness around organ and tissue donation, one of the most vital humanitarian practices that help save lives.

Turning challenges into opportunities

H.E. Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Regulations Sector, MoHAP, stated that winning the Government Accelerators Award is a testament to the efficiency of the UAE’s health system in adopting innovative methodologies that deliver tangible results in record time.

He emphasized that the achievement reflects the Ministry’s ability to transform challenges into opportunities to develop world-class health policies and programmes through integrated efforts and a unified team spirit, thereby supporting health sustainability and reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in the regional and global health landscape.

H.E. Al Amiri added, “The Ministry is making strenuous efforts to entrench the culture of organ donation as a progressive humanitarian and societal choice. Through strategic partnerships with public and private entities and broad community engagement, MoHAP is working to expand the reach of the ‘Hayat’ programme.”

He noted that the number of registered donors in the UAE has now surpassed 36,000, reflecting a growing public awareness of the noble value of organ donation and its alignment with the national vision to place human health and wellbeing at the heart of government priorities.