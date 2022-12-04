United Arab Emirates: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, launched the 3rd edition of the “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign during the UAE Cabinet meeting, which was held in Al Zorah Natural Reserve in Ajman.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that tourism is a major component of the Emirati economy, where all federal and local entities partner to support this vital sector, stressing that the sector development needs cooperation between government and private sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “Today, I chaired the UAE Cabinet meeting at Al Zorah Natural Reserve in Ajman during which we launched the new season of the domestic national tourism campaign, ‘World’s Coolest Winter.”

Highlighting Ajman as the starting point for the new season of the World’s Coolest Winter, His Highness noted “Ajman witnessed a tourism, economic, and urban transformation under the direction of my brother Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid. We are proud of the dedication of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid and his brothers.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed added: “The World’s Coolest Winter campaign, sparked an increase in domestic tourism by 36% in 2021, reaching 1.3 million domestic tourists. This year's theme is "Our heritage" will focus on spreading the Emirati values.”

The current edition of the campaign aims to support domestic tourism within the UAE and attract tourists from around the world to enjoy the warm winter by highlighting the key UAE tourism attractions and the most famous recreational, cultural and natural landmarks of the country.

Our Heritage

"Our Heritage" will the theme of the 2022 campaign, in favor of highlighting the rich Emirati values and culture and its distinct features that include hospitality, tolerance and solidarity.

Entities concerned with heritage and culture in the UAE will cooperate to provide a wide range of the programs and activities that show the uniqueness of the Emirati heritage during the campaign period.

This year’s edition of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign celebrates the human element in every visit to the UAE, which is central to its status as a sought-after global tourist destination with a relaxed and friendly atmosphere and is reflected in its values of tolerance, inclusion and respect for every visitor from every background.

In its second edition that took place last year, the campaign achieved distinguished results, where AED1.5 billion in revenues were generated in one month, the number of local tourists increased to more than 1.3 million tourists, with an increase of 36% compared to the first edition of the campaign, and an increase of 50% in the number of hotel guests.

