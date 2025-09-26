Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) PJSC to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise and experiences across various fields.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Acting CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and Mr. Abdulnasser Ibrahim Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, during an official meeting held at the MBRHE headquarters in Dubai.

H.E. Mohammed Al Shehhi, Acting CEO of MBRHE, expressed his pride in this strategic partnership, emphasizing that it reflects the Establishment’s commitment to expanding the scope of work and collaboration with partners to benefit from shared expertise, experiences, and best practices applied by both entities.

Mr. Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium, stated:

“Investing in the sons and daughters of our nation is the cornerstone of building a prosperous and sustainable future. By attracting distinguished Emirati talent, developing their skills, and retaining them, we contribute not only to the success of our company but also to strengthening social stability, advancing sustainable industrial development, and ensuring the long-term prosperity of our nation. We reaffirm our commitment to being the employer of choice for Emirati nationals by providing a work environment that values talent, encourages ambition, and celebrates success and achievement.”

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment reiterates its commitment to building strategic partnerships with various government and private entities, in order to enhance mutual cooperation and support the achievement of Dubai’s vision for social stability and improved quality of life.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE):

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government entity dedicated to providing proactive and sustainable housing services to citizens through flexible policies and strategic partnerships, enhanced by innovation and digital transformation to achieve Dubai's future vision.