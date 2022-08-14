Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is a celebration like no other and is an opportunity for visitors and residents to join the festivities and win life-changing prizes. Now, Dubai’s iconic character, Modesh is spreading happiness and helping students and families prepare for the new academic year with his highly anticipated Modesh Scholarship promotion. From 8 August to 4 September, spend AED 200 or more at Nakheel’s participating malls, Ibn Battuta Mall and Circle Mall, for a chance to be one of the ten winners of incredible Modesh Scholarships worth AED 25,000.

The Modesh Scholarship promotion – one of the DSS back-to-school initiatives – is designed to provide financial support for students who are already enrolled in a school, university or online course, or for those who plan to further their education.

For every purchase of AED 200 across all shops excluding supermarkets, banks and money transfer agencies in Ibn Battuta Mall and Circle Mall, shoppers can submit their receipts to the nearest customer service desk to enter the Shop & Win promotion for a chance to win a Modesh Scholarship of AED 25,000. The 10 lucky winners will be notified through the contact details provided at the time of registration. Modesh and Dana will also be making special guest appearances and entertaining families at Ibn Battuta Mall and Circle Mall throughout the period.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises is held until 4 September 2022. Visit www.mydss.ae for the full calendar of events and @CelebrateDubai and @StyledbyDubai on social media channels.

For more information on participating stores, visit Ibn Battuta Mall on www.ibnbattutamall.com and Circle Mall on www.circlemall.ae.

