The Ministry of Finance (MoF) held today the Government Financial Policy Coordination Council's second meeting of 2022. His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of MoF and Chairman of the Council, chaired the meeting, which took place virtually, alongside His Excellency Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, the Assistant Undersecretary of Resources and Budget Sector and the Vice-President of the Council.

Council members from several UAE government entities attended the meeting. In attendance were: His Excellency Ibrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor of the Monetary Policy and Stability Department at the Central Bank of the UAE; Her Excellency Buthaina Al Mazrui, Deputy Director General of Executive and Financial Affairs at Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi; His Excellency Arif Abdulrahman Ahli, Executive Director, Planning and General Budget Sector at DoF – Dubai; His Excellency Waleed Ibrahim Al Sayegh, Director General of the Sharjah Finance Department; His Excellency Yousef Muhammad Al Balushi, Deputy Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Finance Department; His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director General of Ajman's Department of Finance; and Ms. Mariam Abdullah Al Matroushi, Deputy Director of DoF – Fujairah.

During the meeting, members of the Council were briefed on the implementation of the previous meeting’s recommendations. A presentation was also made on the UAE’s consolidated financial statements for 2021 and Q1 of 2022. Members also discussed the project to enhance competitiveness and transparency in data related to climate and environment spending, in addition to discussing the latest developments in establishing the early-warning financial framework “a framework and a future project.” The meeting also hosted Her Excellency Hanan Mansour Ahli, Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center, to give a presentation the UAE’s intention to join the Special Standard for Data Dissemination (SDDS) and to confirm the reception of the International Monetary Fund mission regarding Article IV consultations, who will visit the country during the current month.

The Government Financial Policy Coordination Council was formed by the UAE Cabinet's decision No. (39) of 2008, and its members consist of the Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance, representatives from the UAE government entities, and a representative from the Central Bank of the UAE.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Mary Khamasmieh

Weber Shandwick

E: mkhamasmieh@webershandwick.com

Rawad Khattar

Weber Shandwick

E: RKhattar@webershandwick.com

Sara Abuhassira

Weber Shandwick

E: SAbuhassira@webershandwick.com