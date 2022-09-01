Stemming from its commitment to embrace the best Government Resource Management practices, particularly government properties, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) today announced it will hand over buildings to federal entities within the next two months.

Her Excellency Mariam Mohamed Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for General Financial Management, stated that all the buildings that will be handed over are sustainable, innovative, and in compliance with the best international standards and practices – in line with the UAE Government’s directions and efforts in the transition toward a green economy.

“The Ministry of Finance is keen to implement government building projects and headquarters that provide an attractive work environment for federal government employees. The ministry utilised solar panels and building materials that are compatible with sustainable building regulations and green standards, to improve energy and water use efficiency, and preserve human health and the environment,” H.E. Al Amiri said.

H.E. Al Amiri also reaffirmed the ministry’s keenness to provide the necessary resources to support infrastructure projects that help enhance quality of life. “The COVID-19 pandemic has imposed difficulties on the UAE's construction sector over the past two years, but the Ministry of Finance was able to effectively finish the building construction activities,” H.E. added.

The Ministry of Finance will hand over the buildings to the federal entities and continue the maintenance processes for one year (the warranty year). Each building will then be managed (in terms of operating and following up on systems and equipment, periodic and preventive maintenance, building and contents insurance, cleaning, guarding, and following up on its development if modifications or additions are needed) in accordance with the recommendations of the Federal Government Properties Department at the Ministry of Finance, and in coordination with the relevant federal entity and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

