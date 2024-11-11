Campaign precedes Space42’s next-generation mobility system launch, Thuraya 4

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Space42, the UAE’s first AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, and the UAE Ministry of Education today announced an educational campaign to inspire and educate the next generation of scientists, engineers, and space enthusiasts in the run-up to the launch of its next-generation mobility system, Thuraya 4 satellite.

The educational campaign will invite students from UAE Ministry of Education-run schools to visit Yahsat Space Services’ facilities across the UAE. The initiative is part of Thuraya 4’s pre-launch ‘One World. Deeply Connected’ campaign, which is designed to encourage greater engagement with the sciences through hands-on learning experiences that align with the UAE’s science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) curriculum.

Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Yahsat Space Services, Space42, said: “As we approach the launch of our next-generation satellite, Thuraya 4, we are pleased to collaborate with the UAE Ministry of Education as part of our ongoing efforts to nurture young scientists and support the UAE’s National Space Strategy 2030. Space42 remains committed to inspiring curiosity and providing hands-on learning opportunities. As we usher in a new phase of our growth strategy with the launch of Thuraya 4, our educational programs, partnerships, and community outreach initiatives showcase Space42’s advancements in satellite technology and vital role in ensuring that the future of SpaceTech is in capable and enthusiastic hands.”

During the guided school tours of Yahsat Space Services’ facilities, students will learn about the operations at the satellite control center, engage with engineers and begin to appreciate the intricacies of satellite technology. There will also be interactive workshops, presentations and Q&A sessions, which can be accessed virtually.

Sulaiman Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Students' Wellbeing Sector, emphasised the Ministry of Education's commitment to engaging students in key fields aligned with the UAE’s vision, particularly in space sciences and related technologies. He praised Space42’s dedication to involving public school students in its initiatives, making them a central part of future projects. He also highlighted how the Ministry empowers students to lead vital sectors, noting that the collaboration with Space42 will deepen their knowledge of advanced sciences and space technology through exposure to the company’s projects and its pivotal role in shaping the future of space exploration. He added that Space42’s initiative will contribute to cementing the UAE’s achievements in space, particularly by facilitating student visits to Space42’s Yahsat Space Services facilities.

The campaign provides participating schools and students with a rare opportunity to see real-world applications of their STEM learning. The campaign seeks to inspire students by giving them a glimpse into potential career paths in aerospace and technology, motivating them to pursue further studies in STEM fields. It also seeks to connect students with the country’s accomplishments in space exploration and technology, enhancing their understanding of their role in a global context.

Yahsat Space Services and Control Centre in Abu Dhabi will host pupils from grades 7 to 9 from one school per week over six weeks in October and November 2024. Students are also scheduled to visit the Thuraya gateway and offices in Sharjah.

