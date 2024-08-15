Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Culture unveiled the results of 2023 UAE National Reading Index, which is a biennial survey that aims to assess the reading habits among the Emirati society aligning with the nation’s commitment to making reading a way of life by 2026. The initiative also supports the enhancement of development policies and plans in the realms of reading and knowledge.

The index's target sample encompassed over 3,800 citizens and residents from across the UAE, 150 writers, more than 1,700 students, and over 3,900 teachers and parents. Their reading habits and preferences, both traditional and innovative, were examined in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center.

The results also indicated that the average number of books read annually per individual increased to seven in 2023, up from six in 2021.

The percentage of readers using social media sites increased to 90.4% in 2023, up from 88.1% in 2021. In 2023, the sources for obtaining reading materials diversified: 53.4% from online purchases, 27.6% from book fairs, 28.3% from bookstores, 18.6% from borrowing books, and 7.7% from other sources. This compares to 2021 figures of 43.6% from electronic purchases, 37.6% from book fairs, 32.3% from sales outlets, 18.4% from borrowing books, and 8% from other sources.

His Excellency Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, said: "The UAE National Reading Index reflects the dedication of our leadership to enrich culture and knowledge across all segments of Emirati society. It underscores how human intellectual development is key to achieving sustainable growth, solidifying the UAE's role as a hub for knowledge, intellectual diversity, and cultural richness."

Her Excellency Hanan Ahli, the Managing Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC), commended the national efforts and effective partnerships that contribute to enhancing people’s knowledge and support the policies and plans for reading and knowledge development in the country. Her Excellency added: “The field survey of the UAE National Reading Index was implemented based on approved international standards and methodologies in statistical work, which ensured the provision of comprehensive, accurate and high-quality statistical results and data that represent the basis for monitoring levels of cultural development, reflect the reality and habits of reading among community members, and enhance tools for cognitive empowerment in the UAE.”

Preferred Languages

In terms of reading language preferences, the proportions in 2023 were 51% for English, 24.6% for Arabic exclusively, 12.4% for Arabic and other languages, 1.1% for French, and 6.4% for other languages. In 2021, the figures stood at 47.7% for English, 26.6% for Arabic exclusively, 12.1% for Arabic and other languages, 1.2% for French, and 5.8% for other languages.

The 2023 index findings indicated that reading incentives included enjoyment, with 53.5% of participants, 50.5% for information needs, 24.3% for professional motivation, and 31% for the presence of a suitable environment. In contrast, the reasons motivating individuals to read in 2021 were: 55.1% for enjoyment, 47.6% for information needs, 21.8% for professional motivation, and 20.6% for the availability of a suitable environment.

Emirati Literature

When it comes to the position of Emirati literature, the annual average number of books read by writers and authors in 2023 increased to 12 books, up from ten books in the 2021 index. Additionally, the proportion of literary enthusiasts who enjoy reading Emirati literature rose from 92.1% in 2021 to 93.3% in 2023.

The 2023 index unveiled that only 60% of writers and authors perceive Emirati literature as reflecting the cultural and societal landscape, a decrease from 80.1% in 2021. However, the results indicated that 90% of writers and authors endorse the notion that translating and critiquing Emirati literature stimulate its readership, holding nearly the same percentage as in the 2021 index.

The index also showed that 64.7% of writers and authors in 2023 believe that the publishing industry in the UAE can introduce the literary works of creators and promote reading their creations, a decrease from the 72.8% reported in the 2021 index.

Regarding preferred literary genres, the 2023 results revealed that 60% of writers and authors favor Emirati literature, 73.3% prefer Arabic literature, 73.3% opt for world literature, and 2% prefer other genres. This is in contrast to the 2021 index, where 42.4% favored Emirati literature, 58.3% chose Arabic literature, 60.9% leaned towards world literature, and 11.9% preferred other genres.

In terms of reasons driving the acquisition of Emirati books, the current index reveals that the book's concept remains the primary motivator at 73.3%, followed by the book's language at 49.3%, the author's reputation at 21.3%, and other reasons at 18.7%. This contrasts with the 2021 index, where 53% of buyers cited the author's language as the main reason, 18.5% mentioned the author's fame, 70.9% were motivated by the book's concept, and 15.9% had other reasons.

The 2021 index results indicated that novels and short stories were the Emirati literary genres deemed most deserving of increased focus and attention at 29.8%, followed by theater at 23.8%, poetry at 20.5%, and literary essays at 10.6%. However, in the 2023 index, poetry took the lead at 50.7%, followed by novels and short stories at 34%, literary essays at 33.3%, and theater at 25.3%.

As per the index, the reasons that encourage reading Emirati literature in 2021 include literary translation at 23.8%, cultural media and criticism at 48.8%, promotion and marketing at 46.6%, and inclusion in educational curricula at 21.9%. In 2023, literary translation decreased to 16%, while cultural media and criticism stood at 38.7%, promotion and marketing at 39.3%, and inclusion in educational curricula at 27.3%.