Doha: The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Yemen, the Republic of Gabon, and the Republic of Iraq have signed the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), one of the specialized organs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The signing ceremony took place today on the sidelines of the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Food Security and Agricultural Development in Doha, the State of Qatar, under the theme: "Towards Achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals in the OIC Member States".