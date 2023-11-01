Sharjah: The Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, issued an administrative decision regarding the promotion of Hanadi Al Yafei, Director of the Child Safety Department at SCFA to the rank of Director General. Her Highness also issued another administrative decision regarding the promotion of Eman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at SCFA to the rank of Director General, as of November 1, 2023.

Al Yafei's career, spanning over 15 years, began with her bachelor's degree in media communication technology and an executive master's degree in business administration from the University of Sharjah. She is currently a doctoral researcher in the field of business administration.

Between 2008 and 2013, Al Yafei served as the Marketing and Sponsorship Manager at the Sharjah Ladies Club. In 2013, she joined the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.

In 2011, the "Child Safety Campaign" was initiated as one of the projects of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs. It continued until 2018 when Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi established the "Child Safety Department" and appointed Hanadi Al Yafei as its director.

Under Al Yafei's leadership, the Child Safety Department achieved significant milestones for the local community, such as launching the "Cyber Security Ambassadors" initiative, which aims to provide children and youth in Sharjah with the required skills and training to deliver awareness workshops to their peers about cyber security, organizing the Child Safety Forum for discussions and idea exchange, and conducting specialized studies to enhance child safety policies and programs.

Since 2022, Al-Yafei has been heading the Supreme Committee for the "Kanaf" Children's Home project, initiated by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi. This project aims to provide comprehensive support for children who are victims of physical and sexual abuse or witnesses to it, streamlining child protection procedures for easier access to referral and treatment services in a safe and supportive environment.

Hanadi Al-Yafei holds various memberships, including the Steering Committee of the Sharjah Child-Friendly Project, the Emirates Child Protection Association, the National Committee for the Prevention of Bullying in the Ministry of Education, and the Executive Committee of the Regional Early Childhood Conference of the Sharjah Private Education Authority.

In line with Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi's commitment to empowering women leaders in Sharjah, Eman Rashid Saif, who has been leading the Health Promotion Department in the Supreme Council for Family Affairs since its inception in 2009, has been promoted to the rank of Director General.

During her journey, Eman Rashid, holding a bachelor's degree in higher health technology management, played a crucial role in overseeing the “My Health” Conference for nine consecutive sessions, hosting specialists and experts from the regional and global levels. She also managed the "Health and Tourism in Sharjah" program, which contributed to making Sharjah a preferred destination for recreational walking through a global application highlighting tourist areas with dedicated walking paths.

Among her achievements is the establishment and improvement of the health support associations that fall under the management of the Health Promotion Department, including the Breastfeeding Friends, Friends for Diabetes, Friends of Kidney Patients, and Friends of Arthritis Patients.

In the service of the Sharjah community and in line with the Health Promotion Department's objectives, Eman supervised various projects. These include the first health survey for Sharjah government employees, aimed at gathering data to enhance the quality of the work environment in government institutions across Sharjah and establish global health standards. She has also planned and implemented numerous community programs to increase young people’s health awareness, including educational sessions and electronic booklets covering a range of health topics.

In addition to her professional role, Eman Rashid actively participates in various committees supporting initiatives in Emirati society. She serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, the core committee of the Sharjah Healthy City Program. She is also a member of the National Nutrition Committee and played a role in forming a local committee in Sharjah to reduce the amounts of salt bakery stores use in baking bread, with their experience presented at a regional meeting of the World Health Organization in 2023.

