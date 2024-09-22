Dubai, UAE: Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), recently participated in the G20 Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting under the Brazilian Presidency to discuss the four G20 Agriculture Working Group priorities and inform the G20 Agriculture Working Group Ministerial Declaration.

The Ministers Meetings took place in Cuiabá, Brazil, and culminated in the signing of the Agriculture Working Group Ministerial Declaration by the G20 members states.

Her Excellency also witnessed the launch of the UAE-Brazil Agri Future Forum, which took place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and was organsied by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in partnership with the UAE Embassy in Brazil and Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, following the conclusion of the G20 Agriculture Ministers' meetings, with the aim of enhancing cooperation in agricultural business and food security, and creating new opportunities for partnership between Emirati and Brazilian organisations.

Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dahak said: “The UAE continues to add significant value to the G20 and the global economic agenda. Over the course of the Agriculture Working Group meetings, we highlighted the UAE’s initiatives in leading sustainable agricultural practices and strengthening its global influence, building on the legacy of COP28.

“The G20 Agriculture Working Group Ministerial Declaration is a testament to the shared priorities of the G20 members and Guest Countries in fostering sustainable, resilient and inclusive agriculture and food systems. It supports the UAE’s vision for global food security and aligns with the COP28 UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action, which received a resounding support by the group. It is evident from our discussions that there is growing traction for the UAE Declaration, which was first launched at COP28 and underscored the UAE’s commitment to make food systems a key pillar of climate action.”

The UAE initiatives, particularly COP28 UAE Declaration on Resilient Food Systems, Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Action, have received broad support from the G20, enhancing international cooperation and opening new horizons for agricultural policy development.

The G20 Agriculture Ministers’ Meetings Ministerial Declaration builds on four G20 priorities: Sustainability of Agriculture and Food Systems in Their Multiple Paths; Enhancing International Trade's Contribution to Food Security and Nutrition; Elevating the Essential Role of Family Farmers, Smallholders, Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities in Sustainable, Resilient and Inclusive Agriculture and Food Systems and Promote the Integration of Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture into Local and Global Value Chains.

Addressing the Ministers Meeting, Her Excellency Al Dahak, shared the UAE’s stance on the Agriculture Working Group priorities and emphasised the nation’s focus on sustainable agriculture highlighting its commitment to boosting global food security.

Her Excellency said: “Achieving sustainability in food systems requires a resolute focus on implementing policies that not only preserve and drive economic prosperity, but also prioritise environmental stewardship and social equity. To achieve those goals, we must champion sustainable and innovative solutions grounded in scientific evidence, data-driven insights, and social inclusivity, recognising the value of traditional and indigenous knowledge alongside cutting-edge advancements.”

Her Excellency spoke about the One Health approach, as embodied in the Quadripartite One Health Joint Plan of Action of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH, founded as OIE), and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

She also highlighted the G20’s focus on adopting a transparent and inclusive multilateral trading system to enhance International Trade's Contribution to Food Security and Nutrition.

Her Excellency supported the G20’s priority for elevating inclusive food systems. She also welcomed the establishment of the Global Mobilization against Climate Change Task Force, the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty Task Force, and the Bioeconomy Initiative, introduced by the G20 Presidency.

Meetings and Discussions

On the sidelines of the G20 Agriculture Ministers’ meetings, Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak met several officials from G20 members, most notably His Excellency Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al Fadhli, KSA Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

During the meeting, they discussed food security in the GCC and the importance of cooperation between the Gulf countries to enhance it in this regard. They also discussed opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the field of research and development in the agriculture and food sector as well as the exchange of knowledge and expertise. Her Excellency also invited KSA to join the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC), one of the most important international initiatives of the UAE in partnership with Indonesia, which targets supporting the global climate action, reducing carbon emissions, and preserving biodiversity.

Her Excellency had the pleasure of meeting His Excellency Carlos Fávaro, the Brazilian Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, on the sidelines of the G20 Agriculture Working Group. During the discussion, HE Fávaro expressed his appreciation for the UAE's active participation in the G20 sessions and commended the leadership role of the two nations play in the agriculture and food security sectors through various impactful initiatives. They discussed the importance of continued support for the COP28 UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action, reaffirming the shared commitment to advancing innovation in agriculture. Additionally, they explored promising opportunities for enhanced partnerships between the UAE and Brazil, particularly in the areas of food security and agricultural exports.

Her Excellency Al Dahak met with His Excellency Paulo Teixeira, the Brazilian Minister of Agricultural Development, where they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Brazil in the areas of agricultural research and development, land restoration, support for small-scale farmers, and date production.

Her Excellency Al Dahak also met HE Shri Ram Nath Thakur, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare of India, where the discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, advancing cooperation in agriculture, and exploring innovative solutions such as vertical farming and agricultural technology. During the meeting, Her Excellency also extended an invitation to India to endorse the COP28 UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action.

In addition, Al Dahak met His Excellency Alvaro Lario, President of IFAD, where discussions focused on enhancing UAE-IFAD cooperation in sustainable agriculture, climate-smart farming, and advancing global food security. Her Excellency expressed her aspiration to driving innovation and building resilient food systems through meaningful partnerships.

Her Excellency Al Dahhak Had a productive meeting with Silvia Massruhá, President of Embrapa, where key areas of collaboration, including sustainable agriculture, climate-smart practices, and technology transfer, were discussed.

HE Al Dahak was keen to extend an official invitation to her counterparts and senior officials during the meeting to join the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Food Security Summit, scheduled to be held from 26 to 27 November 2024.

It is worth noting that the recent G20 Agriculture Working Group Ministerial Meeting was a culmination of the G20 Agriculture Working Group meetings held throughout the year, where the UAE was represented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

The G20 2024 being held under the theme ‘Building a Just and Sustainable Planet’ process saw the UAE’s third consecutive participation as a stand-alone Guest Country at the G20, following invitations from the Indian Presidency in 2023, and the Indonesian Presidency in 2022. Prior to this, the UAE was invited by the Saudi and French Presidencies in their capacities as Chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in 2020 and 2011, respectively.

UAE-Brazil Agri Future Forum

UAE-Brazil Agri Future Forum was launched with the participation of Virginia Mendes, the first lady of the Brazilian state of Monto Grasso, one of the most important agricultural regions in Brazil. The forum brought together a group of government officials, thought leaders, businessmen, investors, food traders and researchers from the best universities and agricultural research centres from both countries.

The Forum was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; His Excellency Abdalla Shaheen, Consul General, UAE Consulate in Sao Paulo; His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Salman Alhammadi, Assistant Undersecretary of Food Diversity Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and Julio Cesar Forte Ramos, Deputy secretary for Commerce and International Relations in Brazil.

From the UAE, representatives from the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Dubai Chambers, Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company ADQ, United Arab Emirates University, University of Sharjah, Al Foah Dates (Agthia), Fish Farm, and UAE Food & Beverage Manufacturers Group, participated in the forum; where each entity presented a presentation on the UAE’s successes in various areas of food security and confirmed their readiness to share their expertise and cooperation with the Brazilian side.

HE Dr. Amna Al Dahak said: “Food and agriculture are among the most significant areas of collaboration between the UAE and Brazil. As the UAE continues to strengthen its commitment to global food security and sets out to become a hub for global innovation in food production, we see Brazil as a strong partner in achieving our vision. Platforms such as the UAE-Brazil AgriFuture Forum offer opportunities to engage with like-minded partners and help unlock investments and business opportunities. We look forward to more such opportunities in the future to engage with our partners and forge common ground for partnership and collaboration.

H.E. Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, opened the Forum and welcomed the attendees. He said, “The UAE is a great advocate of collaboration in creating a more sustainable planet and ensuring everyone has access to secure, safe food and water. Brazil shares our vision for multilateral cooperation and this mutual understanding allows us to explore new avenues for partnership.”

He added: “Agri-Tech unlocks a wealth of opportunity to boost efficiency, productivity and sustainability. This forum is an opportunity to boost research and development and drive investment in food innovation. It will also help explore trade opportunities, and help realise our collective vision to produce nutritious, affordable and sustainable food.”

His Excellency Saleh Al Suwaidi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Brazil, emphasized the excellence of Brazil-UAE relations, which have reached the level of a strategic partnership in many fields, especially in agriculture, pointing to the importance of the UAE joining the BRICS.

The holding of the first “UAE - Br Agri Future Forum” in Brazil is a reflection of the UAE government’s efforts to strengthen trade and investment relations in the agricultural sector.

Al Suwaidi praised the positive role played by the UAE Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and national companies in the partnership relations between the UAE and Brazil, especially the investments made by these companies, which are qualitative investments that contribute to economic and social development in Brazil.

Virginia Mendes welcomed the forum, stressing that it is an opportunity to advance the extended partnership between Brazilian and Emirati companies to revive food trade and investment in the modern agricultural sector.

The forum held two panel discussions. The first one was about sustainable agriculture and food security while the second one centered on the importance of R&D in sustaining agriculture and food systems. The panellists explored thematic discussions on key agricultural topics, including desert farming, food logistics and manufacturing, sustainable agriculture and digital innovations, and the future of Agri-Tech. Discussions covered specific aspects of sustainable farming practices, including soil health, climate-resilient crops, and BioTECH.

On the sidelines of the forum, HE Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi paid a special visit to the Secretariat of Agriculture and Supply of São Paulo, where the meeting - which brought together His Excellency with the Secretary-General of Agriculture and Supply in the state, Edson Fernandes - discussed ways to enhance cooperation. The potential of sustainable agriculture in São Paulo was also reviewed, with the aim of increasing productivity, generating clean energy and enhancing food security, in addition to techniques and ways to improve cocoa productivity, and employing the productivity of Brazilian Macauba palm trees in the production of renewable diesel, among others.

In the days preceding the forum, the delegations visited several agri-tech sites and major research institutions such as Embrapa, in the capital, Brasilia, to explore further opportunities for cooperation and investment in the agriculture and food sector. Companies had the opportunity to hold pre-arranged meetings and explore potential partnership and investment opportunities.