Dubai, UAE – The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment to strengthen the two entities’ strategic partnership and promote tax culture on a wider scale.

The agreement also calls for organising joint events to continuously highlight the latest updates regarding tax legislation and procedures, focusing particularly on processes for UAE nationals to request Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds for taxes incurred on building new residences, in line with the wise leadership’s vision to develop a modern housing system that ensures citizens’ happiness and wellbeing.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Khalid Ali Al Bustani, FTA Director General, and Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, at the latter’s headquarters in Dubai.

The agreement aims to develop relations between the FTA and the Establishment, laying solid foundations for collaboration across various fields, in order to coordinate the launch of events and initiatives designed to raise awareness about the importance of complying with tax legislation and procedures.

“Signing this Memorandum of Understanding with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment contributes to establishing an effective framework for joint collaboration between our two entities,” said H.E. Al Bustani. “This, in turn, supports our plans at the Federal Tax Authority to institute a tax environment that encourages compliance, in line with the highest standards of governance and transparency.”

“Through ongoing awareness plans, we aim to reach all segments of the community, and especially UAE citizens,” H.E. continued. “The Authority implements tax legislation that reflect the UAE Government’s directives to ensure citizens’ wellbeing. With that in mind, we continue to intensify our efforts to provide proactive and sustainable services using innovative methods to meet all customers’ aspirations.”

The FTA Director General cited the Maskan smart application, which the FTA recently launched, as a notable step in that direction, offering additional facilities for UAE citizens to reclaim VAT they paid on building their new homes through 100% digital and paperless procedures.

“The Federal Tax Authority is committed to strengthening its strategic partnerships with public and private sector entities, in line with the UAE’s principles for the next 50 years,” H.E. Al Bustani asserted. “This is rooted in our understanding of the critical role these partnerships play in the successful implementation of the tax system and in efforts to promote voluntary self-compliance. Signing the MoU with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment opens new prospects for close cooperation towards raising awareness among stakeholders in the tax system and all sectors involved, shedding light on relevant parties’ rights and obligations, and addressing any obstacles they may face by providing necessary knowledge and information.”

His Excellency Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said: "We at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment are pleased to collaborate with the Federal Tax Authority on this important initiative. Raising tax awareness among citizens, particularly regarding housing construction, is crucial. This collaboration contributes positively to our goal of empowering citizens to build their homes easily and conveniently and aligns perfectly with our wise leadership's vision of providing a dignified and stable life for all citizens. Through this partnership, we aim at providing the necessary information and guidance to simplify the procedures involved and we look forward to offering the essential facilities associated with reclaiming VAT on housing construction."

The Memorandum of Understanding aims to enhance collaboration between the Federal Tax Authority and the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment in various areas, such as organising a series of workshops to spread tax awareness among business sectors and keep them continuously informed about the latest tax legislation and procedures. It also aims to coordinate participation in economic events and meetings with trade delegations in areas related to the tax sector, in addition to facilitating collaboration towards organising conferences, seminars, and specialised workshops within the scope of both parties’ work.

Furthermore, the agreement seeks to organise joint activities to highlight the importance of complying with tax legislation, underlining the tax system’s key role in supporting the UAE’s efforts to diversify the national economy, increase sustainable resources, and bring more prosperity for all citizens, residents, and visitors in the UAE.

The MoU also supports the FTA’s strategic plan for promoting tax awareness and education, driving closer cooperation towards educating all stakeholders about taxes implemented in the UAE, including VAT, Excise Tax, and Corporate Tax, as well as the categories of taxpayers who are subject to them and the standards, requirements, and mechanisms for tax compliance.

About:

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae