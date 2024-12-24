Milestone showcases the strength of collaboration amongst key Abu Dhabi stakeholders in achieving the Abu Dhabi Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services of water and electricity across the UAE, today announced that it has obtained approval to allocate four new sites covering an area of approximately 75 square kilometres of land to be turned into world-leading solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind energy developments.

Spanning four sites within Abu Dhabi, the land will feature three new solar PV plants located in Al Faya, Al Khazna, and Al Zarraf, and one new wind farm in Sila. Representing a major milestone in the acceleration of renewable energy deployment in the UAE, the landmark projects are set to deliver 4.5 gigawatts (GW) (AC) of additional solar PV capacity and up to 140 megawatts of new wind capacity to Abu Dhabi. The solar PV projects will support EWEC’s delivery of 10GW of installed solar PV capacity by 2030 and 18GW by 2035, contributing to collective efforts to achieve the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi and UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Mohamed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said: “Securing land for EWEC to accelerate the development of new world-leading renewable energy projects in Abu Dhabi is not just a step forward in our energy journey, but it also aligns with the DoE’s regulatory and policy framework, which is pivotal for achieving a sustainable economic future. As the authority overseeing the energy sector, the DoE's strategic commitment is key to reaching our Clean Energy Strategic Targets 2035 and decarbonising the energy sector. Collaborating with our partners ensures the deployment of more transformative and resilient low-carbon energy solutions, reducing carbon emissions and advancing the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative objectives.”

Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), said: “We are delighted to be closely collaborating with EWEC and key partners in securing land for new renewable energy projects that will play a crucial role in supporting the UAE’s energy transition and environmental sustainability objectives. This collaboration ensures that the developed energy infrastructure is coexisting harmoniously with the natural ecosystem, and this achievement is a testament to EAD’s pivotal role in overseeing land and environmental management, reinforcing our commitment to our Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy and sustainability initiatives. By integrating these efforts, we are contributing to the realisation of the UAE’s carbon neutrality objectives by 2050.”

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “This is a significant milestone in EWEC's strategic decarbonisation of the UAE’s energy sector. This land will facilitate the accelerated commissioning and development of world-leading renewable projects as we actively contribute to the realisation of the country’s sustainability objectives by supplying 60 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s power demand from renewable and clean energy sources. At EWEC, we continue to collaborate with our partners across the energy and sustainability ecosystem to drive the development and deployment of utility-scale renewable and clean energy projects. We are proud of our leading role in the UAE’s energy transition, and our unique positioning enables us to accelerate the adoption of low-carbon technologies that set a global template in reaching a carbon-neutral future that benefits both the economy and the environment.”

These four sites were identified and secured through EWEC’s close collaboration with key partners, united by the shared goals of decarbonising the UAE’s energy production and combatting climate change. The role of EWEC’s partners, Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), and the Ministry of Defence (MoD), was vital.

Over the past year, EWEC has led the achievement of several significant milestones in the development of world-leading renewable energy projects in the UAE. EWEC has announced the Financial Close of its 1.5GW (AC) Al Ajban Solar PV Independent Power Project, received three competitive proposals for the development of the 1.5GW Khazna Solar PV project, and invited expressions of interest for its 1.5GW Zarraf Solar PV Independent Power Project. Once these plants are commercially operational, Abu Dhabi will be home to five of the world’s largest single-site solar power plants.

About The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE):

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy was established in 2018 with a vision of powering Abu Dhabi's economy, sustaining its people, and protecting the environment. It enacts and develops policies, regulations, and strategies to support the emirate’s energy transition, develop its people capabilities, and create an efficient energy system. It protects consumers and minimises the sector's environmental impact while ensuring the availability of dependable, safe, and affordable energy and related services by harnessing the latest technology.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and system despatch services of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

