Dubai, UAE – In line with its efforts to provide the highest standards of healthcare services and expand the use of advanced technologies in the facilities under its umbrella, Emirates Health Services (EHS) has introduced 11 Early Detection and Prevention Units (EDPU) in various affiliated clinics, as part of its Itmenan programme.

His Excellency Issam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at EHS, said: “Emirates Health Services aims to drive comprehensive diversification in its various health facilities, providing all kinds of services powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies in a bid to automate its range of services. The Itmenan programme is one of the smartest of its kind; it evaluates the health of community members based on the risk factors for each individual in comprehensive and preventative manner. The programme plays a significant part in achieving EHS’ vision to be a leader in health services, in line with its strategic objectives that resonate with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan.”

For her part, Dr. Aisha Suhail, Director of Primary Health Care Department at EHS, noted: “The Itmenan programme is one of our strategic projects at Emirates Health Services. With 11 mobile smart units, it provides customers with comprehensive and periodic tests for non-communicable and chronic diseases, such as heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, cancer, lung disease, osteoporosis, and depression. The programme also includes administering vaccines and diagnosing issues related to smoking, nutrition, and unhealthy lifestyles.”

“The programme relies on Early Detection and Prevention Units (EDPU) technology and is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region,” she continued. “It provides all required tests, follow-up, and test results within 20 minutes, which significantly enhances patient comfort. The programme is rooted in science-based preventative, predictive, personalised, and participatory medicine; it aims to offer the best preventative healthcare clinical practices, embracing the latest medical testing technologies.”

The Itmenan programme is available at a range of EHS health centres, namely, the Muhaisnah Health Centre in Dubai; Family Health Promotion Centre, and the Khorfakkan Public Health Centre in Sharjah; Mushairif Medical Centre in Ajman; Family Health Promotion Centre, and the Al Mairid Health Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, as well as Al Faseel Health Centre, and Dhadna Health Centre in Fujairah. Additionally, the programme includes the mobile EDPU unit, which is activated during special activities at various government departments and centres.

