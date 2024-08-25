Dubai, UAE – The Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai (EHRDC) continues its ongoing initiative to empower Emiratis in the education sector, with a new Open Day held during the critical Back to School season. Through this successful event at Umm Suqeim Majlis, the Council provided a platform for Emirati job seekers to secure vital roles in shaping the future of education and contributing to the success of future generations.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Nafis Program, and the Community Development Authority in Dubai, the event featured participation from prominent educational institutions, including Citizen School, Innoventure Education, National Private School, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Bloom Education, Sunmarke School, Kent College, and Taaleem. Attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with representatives from these esteemed schools, gaining insights into the various roles available within the Education sector.

His Excellency Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, remarked on the event's strategic impact: "We are proud to have facilitated this important initiative, which not only opens doors for Emirati job seekers but also reinforces the vital role of education in shaping our nation's future. By connecting talented Emiratis with top schools, we are laying the groundwork for a more prosperous and educated future, fully aligned with the UAE leadership vision."

Participants expressed enthusiasm for the opportunities presented, with many highlighting the value of contributing to the educational growth of young minds while advancing their own careers. The event aligns with the Back to School season, emphasizing the importance of education as a cornerstone of the UAE's development.

It is worth mentioning that the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It includes representatives from both the government and private sectors, aiming to create a reference entity representing stakeholders involved in the development of Emirati human resources in the private sector in Dubai, ensuring an attractive and stimulating environment for attracting Emirati human resources, and ensuring the alignment of Emirati students' educational outcomes with the labor market requirements in the emirate according to strategic sectors.