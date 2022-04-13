Dubai, UAE: HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy chaired the 69th meeting held virtually. HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, also took part.



The meeting was attended by HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and board members HE Dawood Al Hajiri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Juan-Pablo Freile, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum; and representatives from Dubai Petroleum Establishment.



The meeting discussed several topics including the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2021-2041 and the implementation phase of the Dubai Executive Council Resolution Number 6 of 2021 regulating the provision of district cooling services in Dubai. The meeting also discussed the conversion of the Hassyan Power Complex from clean coal to natural gas.



“In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for sustainable development and increase the share of clean and renewable energy, the meeting reviewed plans and the road map for the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy (2021-2041). The Strategy encourages innovation in waste management, recycling, and turning it into energy. It aims to implement long-term projects over the next 20 years by presenting practical solutions to environmental challenges to meet environmental objectives in the government agenda,” said Al Tayer.



“In support of the directives of the wise leadership and to implement the Glasgow Climate Pact issued at COP26, we discussed at the meeting the conversion of the Hassyan power complex from clean coal to natural gas to accelerate Dubai’s transition into net-zero carbon emissions economy,” added Al Tayer.



“The meeting discussed Dubai Municipality’s waste-to-energy project. The waste-to-energy plant will have a great impact in treating organic waste and prevent its burial in traditional landfills. Dubai Municipality intends to achieve its Near-Zero-Waste-to-Landfill goal by 2041. Measures are currently being taken to recycle 50% of waste, which will reduce waste treatment and landfill operations,” said Al Muhairbi.



