DIFC’s sixth Future of Finance Report titled ‘Next-Generation Financial Cities: New models for attracting global capital’ highlights how next-generation financial hubs are attracting global capital through new approaches to governance, regulation, lifestyle, and talent attraction

The future of finance will be defined by an interconnected network of hubs, each contributing unique strengths with a clear sense of purpose, the report finds

Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, explores the rising competitiveness of emerging financial cities as traditional financial centres face mounting pressures, in the sixth edition in its flagship Future of Finance report series.

Launched in collaboration with DIFC’s research partner Asia House, the report was introduced during a global webinar that attracted registrations from over 600 senior executives from across the world. This edition in the Future of Finance report series outlines how emerging cities are outpacing traditional financial centres like New York, London, and Hong Kong by leveraging innovative models to attract global capital, talent, and businesses. While established hubs retain scale and trust, the report touches upon impacting factors including rising costs, ageing infrastructure, ageing populations, political uncertainty, and regulatory inertia, which create opportunities for emerging hubs.

Emphasising the rise of next-generation financial cities like Dubai, Miami, Milan, São Paulo and Shenzhen, the report highlights the shifting dynamics of global finance. These cities were selected based on their rising positions across global indices like the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) and other complementary indices like the Global Power City Index, IMD Smart City Index and Julius Baer Wealth and Lifestyle Report - that collectively offer a comprehensive view of development.

The report identifies four key qualities that underpin the competitiveness of financial hubs: talent, financial infrastructure and adaptability, regulation and governance, and connectivity. It underscores that leadership in the future of finance will depend on how well cities integrate these qualities to create dynamic ecosystems that foster innovation, attract investment, and sustain global competitiveness.

More importantly, the report forecasts that the future of global finance will be shaped by a distributed network of interconnected hubs, each leveraging its unique strengths to advance global appeal. ​

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority, said: “Emerging financial centres are strategically employing adaptability, comprehensive reform, and innovative approaches to outpace established global hubs. Dubai differentiates itself with unique attributes that set it apart from other financial centres. On the legal and regulatory front, emerging hubs such as Dubai, through DIFC, have adopted Common Law framework and introduced tailored financial market regulations. DIFC is bolstering Dubai’s global competitiveness as it continues to build the foundations of the next era of global finance, aligning talent, infrastructure, and governance.”

Professor Michael Mainelli KStJ OMRI FCCA FCSI (Hon) FBCS, Chairman of Z/Yen Group and President of London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was interviewed for the report where he commented on Dubai’s rise in the GFCI rankings: “If we look at Dubai in particular, when we began the index [in 2005], the average centre scored 567, and Dubai was right around that level, at 570. In the latest edition, the average is now 697 – quite an improvement. Dubai, however, has outpaced that, markedly going from 570 to 748, placing it just outside the global top ten. Back then, Dubai was three points above the average; now it is 51 points ahead.”

As an interviewee for the report, Dr. Jochen Biedermann, Managing Director, World Alliance of International Financial Centers, shared his view on the soft-power elements becoming critical to the success of financial centres: “Quality of life is absolutely crucial, especially for centres that want to attract international professionals. When people move with their families, their first questions are often about international schools, safety, and access to green spaces.”

In an interview for the report, Wolfgang Engel, General Manager and Chief Representative, Institute of International Finance, Middle East and Africa, commented on how established centres can best engage with emerging hubs: “Rather than viewing emerging hubs as competitors, they should be seen as partners in building a resilient and inclusive global financial ecosystem. Collaboration on FinTech standards, cross-border data flows and climate finance can unlock shared value.”

Driven by DIFC’s efforts, Dubai is categorised as only one of eight cities in the world to be a global leader with ‘broad and deep’ capabilities across all parts of the finance industry, alongside cities including London, New York, and Paris. Dubai stands out as a leading example, combining legal and regulatory clarity, tax efficiency, modern infrastructure, and lifestyle appeal to position itself as a global financial powerhouse. The report highlights Dubai’s ability to not only outpace established hubs but also lead the transformation of the financial landscape in the Middle East and globally.

With over 8,000 active registered companies, including the largest number of regulated entities (more than 1,000) in the region, the Centre is also now among the world’s top four cities for the FinTech sector. This is evident in the number of FinTech, AI, and innovation firms housed in the Centre, now exceeding 1,500. Firms operating in these sectors have collectively raised over USD 4.2 billion in investment, underlining DIFC’s role as the region’s most active ecosystem for growth-stage technology firms and forward-thinking entrepreneurs.

By fostering a vibrant ecosystem with world-class infrastructure that expertly blends legal and regulatory certainty with business agility, DIFC has transformed Dubai into a magnet for global financial powerhouses, innovators, and professional services leaders, serving as the definitive benchmark for aspiring financial hubs worldwide. With the influx of talent and capital, Dubai has emerged as a preferred location for investors and family-related entities.

As home to the region’s largest cluster of wealth and asset management firms and hedge funds, DIFC has solidified Dubai’s position as the benchmark for next-generation financial cities. Its ability to integrate these strengths into a coherent and competitive ecosystem sets it apart from both established and emerging financial centres.

