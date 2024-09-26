Dubai, United Arab Emirates: On the third day of the Ru’ya UAE Careers, Dubai Municipality announced the accreditation of its first cohort of employees who have qualified for the Occupational Health and Safety Management Diploma. The training modules were developed and supervised by Dubai Municipality's internal staff to enhance the specialised knowledge transfer from experienced professionals to the participants. This initiative reflects Dubai Municipality's commitment to enhancing employees' skills in occupational health and safety, enabling them to apply the highest standards of prevention and ensure a safe and sustainable work environment.

The two-year Occupational Health and Safety Management Diploma aims to develop employees' skills in areas such as behaviour-based safety assessment, occupational health and safety risk management, and the development of proactive and reactive monitoring systems, along with other key health and safety concepts. This initiative is part of Dubai Municipality's efforts to cultivate national competencies and enhance skills in line with the highest professional standards. The first cohort comprised Dubai Municipality employees, with plans to offer the diploma to employees from various entities in subsequent batches.

