Dubai – In line with its commitment to the visionary leadership’s agenda of Emiratization and the empowerment of national talent, Dubai Customs participated in “Ru’ya”, the UAE’s leading career fair for Emirati nationals. This year’s edition, held under the theme “Where Talent Meets Opportunity,” showcased a wide range of career and training opportunities for ambitious Emirati youth aspiring to join the government and logistics sectors.

Dubai Customs’ stand, featured within the Dubai Government Human Resources platform, drew significant interest from job seekers, introducing them to professional programs and developmental initiatives designed to enhance the institutional work environment, with the flagship Masar 33 program taking center stage. The Dubai Logistics Academy also made a strong impression, presenting its specialized training programs in customs, logistics, and trade, aimed at equipping young professionals with advanced practical and knowledge-based skills aligned with Dubai’s D33 economic agenda.

Empowering a new generation of professionals

Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources Division at Dubai Customs, highlighted that the organization’s participation reflects its ongoing efforts to strengthen its position as an attractive destination for national talent. He stated, “We are committed to providing Emirati youth with a comprehensive work environment built on innovation and positivity, empowering them to develop their professional capabilities and contribute effectively to sustainable economic growth and a thriving business ecosystem.”

Al Ghaffari added that Dubai Customs’ training programs, led by initiatives such as the Dubai Logistics Academy, form a critical foundation for preparing a promising generation of professionals ready to compete globally and support the nation’s future ambitions.

Key achievements and recruitment initiatives

Dubai Customs has also achieved significant milestones in both inspection and logistics sectors. Seventy-three inspectors were appointed following graduation from the professional training program for customs inspectors, while 14 candidates were trained and employed in the private logistics sector, supporting national talent development and enhancing the customs work ecosystem. Dubai Customs also announced a variety of job openings across customs and administrative specialties, aimed at attracting talent and expanding the specialized human resource base.

Engaging directly with talent

The Dubai Customs platform at the fair offered direct engagement with graduates and job seekers, answering inquiries and providing career guidance to support their professional journeys. On-site interviews were also conducted, reflecting the organization’s commitment to attracting national talent and maintaining effective community engagement throughout the fair.