Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is providing an educational and entertaining environment for all members of the community through its School of Life initiative, which carries the theme ‘Ramadan: The Month of Giving’ this March. The initiative will feature 18 interactive sessions and workshops across its Impact and Creative Tracks along with innovative clubs, covering topics such as scientific research, professional skill development, critical and creative thinking, vertical farming, and the aesthetics of Arabic and ancient Filipino calligraphy, as well as the Emirati dialect. The Dubai Public Library branches will also celebrate Ramadan through a series of artistic and entertainment performances, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the spiritual atmosphere of the holy month.

Visitors to Al Safa Art & Design Library will have the opportunity to apply foundational concepts to create original artwork inspired by simplified landscapes, using mixed media techniques through the ‘Art Colour and Texture’ workshop led by Benedicte Gimonnet as part of the Art Club. Meanwhile, the Pilates Academy will offer a ladies-only Pilates class focused on enhancing strength and flexibility. As part of the Career Club under the Creative Track, Al Safa Art and Design Library is also the venue for two workshops that empower participants to develop their professional skills in various fields and present these creative ideas and projects interactively. The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children will have a workshop titled ‘Jewellery Renovation’ workshop for children aged 4 to 12, teaching them to recycle old pieces into new, creative designs. Participants will learn to select stones, combine colours, and add details to transform their jewellery.

Al Mankhool Library is hosting the Chess Club session ‘Think Like a Champion’ by the Chess Academy, where those aged 6 and above can get to know the secrets of strategic thinking and how to plan ahead and make smart decisions that lead to success, while Gino Banola will tutor the ‘Baybayin Calligraphy on Umbrella’ workshop, giving participants a platform to be taught to design their own umbrella using the ancient Filipino script.

The Baseet educational-scientific organisation, under the STEM Club's Impact Track, will offer a ‘Scientific Research and Sustainable Solutions’ workshop in Al Twar Library, where learners will explore how to conduct scientific research, use artificial intelligence to create sustainable solutions, and apply these skills in preparation for participating in international scientific competitions, thereby enhancing critical and creative thinking to address global challenges.

As part of the ‘Ramadan Nights’ Festival, across Dubai Culture’s cultural and heritage sites, Al Safa Art & Design Library will showcase a diverse lineup of artistic performances, including oud music, puppet theatre, and shadow plays. The programme includes interactive and creative workshops where participants can engage in ancient Filipino calligraphy, palm frond weaving, traditional Emirati incense and perfume making, and traditional Emirati fashion design. Meanwhile, Hatta Public Library will bring people together for a special Ramadan night, combining a communal Iftar gathering with Ramadan storytelling sessions, as well as a variety of cultural and entertainment activities tailored to empower People of Determination in celebrating the holy month.