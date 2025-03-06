Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has received the ISO 42001:2023 certification in Artificial Intelligence Management Systems, becoming the first government entity in Dubai and the only cultural and arts institution globally to achieve this recognition through LRQA. This milestone reinforces the Authority’s commitment to upholding international standards in responsible AI implementation and continuous system enhancement. It also aligns with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to leverage AI for improved services, data analysis, government performance, and innovative work environments.

Dubai Culture earned this certification by demonstrating compliance with UAE laws and regulations on AI Management Systems, including the Dubai AI Security Policy issued by the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, as well as related cybersecurity policies and the UAE AI Strategy. The Authority has allocated the necessary human, technological, financial, and logistical resources to operate and enhance its AI initiatives. It has also established clear objectives for managing these technologies, regularly updating them in line with government directives. Additionally, Dubai Culture has prioritised raising awareness and skill development among its teams to ensure the safe and effective use of AI applications.

Mansoor Lootah, CEO of the Corporate Enablement Sector and Chief AI Officer at Dubai Culture, emphasised that this achievement reflects the Authority’s commitment to adapting to rapid technological changes and preparing for the future. He said: “Dubai Culture’s recognition with this ISO certification underscores our dedication to realising Dubai’s vision and highlights its excellence locally and globally. It demonstrates our focus on investing in AI across key sectors and maintaining transparency and accountability in all AI-driven initiatives. Moreover, it ensures compliance with data privacy, security, and ethical standards in AI development and deployment. This milestone improves operational efficiency and service delivery—ultimately enhancing quality of life and customer satisfaction.”