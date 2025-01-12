Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in collaboration with Art Dubai, announced today an open call for a new education programme for Emirati and UAE-based artists to develop their practice in public art. The programme reflects Dubai Culture’s commitment to activating the Public Art Strategy, which focuses on transforming Dubai’s public areas through visual culture, including art installations, murals, and sculptures, highlighting the emirate’s vibrant artistic and cultural movement.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, emphasised the significance of the Public Art Strategy and its role in achieving Dubai’s vision of becoming a global hub for the creative economy, saying: “Public art is a distinctive hallmark of Dubai, showcasing its unique creative identity and the richness of its artistic landscape. It underscores Dubai’s vibrant environment that nurtures talent and develops capabilities in the arts sector, which forms an essential pillar of cultural and creative industries. The new programme will foster a culture of entrepreneurship, encourage innovation among artists, and inspire them to express their experiences, ideas, and visions through compelling art pieces, giving them the opportunity to contribute to the landscape and enable them to leave a lasting legacy through artworks that have a public presence in the city, thereby enhancing cultural tourism within the emirate.”

Spanning seven months under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Public Art in the UAE’, the programme is a comprehensive curriculum comprising interactive seminars, workshops, and hands-on sessions led by renowned art-world professionals and industry leaders. Mentorship will be at the heart of the programme, with artists gaining guidance from established public art practitioners on how to navigate the intricacies of this dynamic field. Selected artists will learn the process of creating winning public art proposals and gain practical skills in project management, fundraising, and legal considerations for public art projects with the support of industry experts and mentors.

Alongside the Core Education Programme is the Community Education Programme, which will consist of monthly programming featuring industry leaders and specialists, offering insight into the creative process, commissioning and curating public art, and fostering community engagement. This programme part is open to all students, creative enthusiasts, and artists, fostering community interaction with Dubai’s Public Art Strategy which has already introduced several impactful projects. The first large-scale installation under the Dubai Public Art initiative, ‘Union of Artists’, was unveiled at the Al Hudaiba Public Park earlier this year. Subsequent installations included the mural ‘I am still learning’ at Al Safa Art and Design Library and the large-scale interactive sculptural playground ‘I Dreamt of a City Everyone Calls Home’ at Jameel Arts Centre.

The programme, set to commence on Saturday, 22 February 2025, provides artists with a platform to explore the realm of public art, building sector knowledge and offering invaluable visibility for artists to private and public sector stakeholders for commissioning opportunities.

Dubai Culture invites all artists, designers and architects to apply for the Core Education Programme via Dubai Culture’s website. Applications will close on Monday, 10 February 2025.

About Dubai Culture & Arts Authority

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is committed to enriching Dubai’s cultural scene based on the UAE’s heritage, and is building bridges of constructive dialogue between various cultures to enhance Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Dubai Culture is keen on reviving and preserving the emirate's historical heritage and developing the regulatory frameworks for the cultural and creative sector in line with its strategic roadmap 2020 – 2025.

The Authority also seeks to empower the enablers that support talent and stimulate active public participation by investing in the various assets under its remit, including the management of five heritage sites, five museums, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, 17 archaeological sites and nine Dubai Public Library branches, all of which help contribute to creating an economic system that invigorates the cultural and creative industries. The Authority also offers 8 services and 26 sub-services.

For more information, please visit the Authority's website www.dubaiculture.gov.ae

ART DUBAI

Founded in 2007, Art Dubai is the most significant global art gathering in the Middle East. A catalyst for the rapid growth of the region’s art scene and creative economy, Art Dubai provides an important gateway for discovery, learning and exchange, championing galleries and artists from less-represented geographies.

Art Dubai reflects the robust growth and spirit of its home city – a cosmopolitan hub of innovation and the Gulf region’s financial and commercial centre. With over 40 commercial galleries, global auction houses, and a rapidly expanding private and corporate collector base, it is also the centre of the region’s art market.

A public-private partnership with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Art Dubai Group is the most experienced cultural programming company in the Gulf. Over two decades the group has grown to comprise more than 30 initiatives, including the region’s leading art and design fairs and festivals, provider of industry expertise to the business and government sectors, alongside year-round commissioning and professional development programmes.