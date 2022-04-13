Buamim: More than 50 smart services are offered by the Chamber, which have improved ease of doing business and streamlined processes.

Hattawi: Advanced digital infrastructure has enabled the Chamber customers and employees to seamlessly transition to new system.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Chamber of Commerce revealed it has recorded AED 11 million in cost savings and saved one million sheets of paper in 2021 after obtaining the 100% Paperless Stamp from the Dubai Digital Authority.

The estimated value of savings reflects the cost of printing, time and transportation to the Chamber’s customer happiness centres.

Last year, Dubai Chamber of Commerce obtained the 100% Paperless Stamp after meeting the targets outlined under the Dubai Paperless Strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, which aims to position Dubai a global smart city and make Dubai the first paperless government in the world.

H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers, stressed the Chamber’s commitment to supporting the Dubai Paperless Strategy and cementing Dubai’s position as a global business and innovation hub. He noted that Dubai Chamber of Commerce currently offers more than 50 smart services are offered by the Chamber, which have improved ease of doing business and streamlined processes.

The number of visitors to the Chamber’s customer happiness offices decreased significantly following the Covid-led digital shift and the organisation’s milestone of achieving 100% smart transformation of core services, which it reached last year, he revealed.

For his part, Saif Hattawi, Director of Information Technology at Dubai Chamber of Commerce said the advanced digital infrastructure has enabled the Chamber customers and employees to seamlessly transition to new system, which continues to evolve to meet the needs of the business community.

Hattawi added that investing in the development of digital services and enriching the customer experience remains a priority for Dubai Chamber of Commerce, which recently signed the first paperless memorandum of understanding with an Italian business delegation.

The Dubai Paperless Strategy aims to build a perfectly integrated paperless government framework, and an administration that sets solid plans and strategies to secure people's happiness and develop their communities to meet the requirements of the cities of the future.

-Ends-

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers.

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/dubaichamber

www.twitter.com/dubaichamber

http://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-chamber-of-commerce-&-industry/

www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV

www.instagram.com/dubaichamber

www.slideshare.net/dubaichamber

For more information, please contact:

Ruba Abdel Halim

Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry

PR &Corporate Communications Department

Email: ruba.halim@dubaichamber.com