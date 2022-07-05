H.E. Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers met with heads of business groups in Dubai to discuss new ways to strengthen public-private sector partnerships and enhance business competitiveness

Dubai, UAE – H.E. Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, recently met with heads and members of business groups in Dubai to discuss new ways that this sector can enhance its role and contribution to the emirate’s economy and strengthen public-private sector partnerships.

The virtual meeting, was joined by H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers, and 45 participants representing various business groups in Dubai. The meeting provided a platform for business groups to highlight market gaps and share their recommendations for improving ease of doing business in Dubai.

Addressing participations, H.E. Al Ghurair highlighted the crucial role of business groups in driving private sector growth and revealed that 28 business groups representing 30 economic sectors now operate in Dubai under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

H.E. Al Ghurair shared new details about a major initiative that the Chamber is planning to launch later this year, which is designed to enhance the economic contribution of business groups. He noted that the programme supports the objectives of the Dubai Chambers strategy, which has expanded the organisation’s efforts to ensure a business-friendly regulatory environment in Dubai and achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to elevate the emirate’s position as a global business hub.

He added that the new initiative is one of many major projects in the pipeline that will be rolled out later this year by Dubai Chambers and the three chambers operating under its structure, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

He concluded by reiterating Dubai Chambers’ commitment to supporting the interests of the private sector and described the strategic partnership between public and private sectors as a key factor that continues to drive Dubai’s sustainable development and enhance economic competitiveness.

