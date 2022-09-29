Participants were updated on ongoing Emiratisation efforts and new regulation aimed at enhancing economic competitiveness.

Dubai, UAE – Members of business groups and councils operating in Dubai recently came together for a quarterly roundtable hosted by Dubai Chamber of Commerce at its headquarters, where participants were updated on key trends and developments impacting Dubai’s economy and business environment.

The third quarterly meeting of business groups and councils provided a platform for open and constructive dialogue between the Chamber and the business community, which tackled market challenges and opportunities.

HE. Farida Abdulla Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary of National Human Resources Employment at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, gave an informative presentation which shed light on the ministry’s plans to raise the Emiratisation rate in the private sector from a target of 2% in 2022 to 10% by 2026.

She called on private sector companies to do more to attract young Emirati talent and support the national Emiratisation drive, which aligns with the UAE’s economic vision for its next 50 years.

Addressing participants, Hassan Al Hashemi, Acting President & CEO of Dubai Chambers, shared insights on a new law to foster public-private partnerships in the UAE aimed at involving businesses in strategic projects, as well as new visa schemes for investors and specialised talent

Al Hashemi noted that an uptick in business activity within the trade and tourism sectors is fueling economic growth in Dubai, adding that this positive momentum is reflected in Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s member exports and re-exports, which increased 20 percent year-over-year in the first eight months of 2022. Meanwhile, the number of certificates of origin issued by the Chamber rose 9.8 percent and the number of ATA Carnets issued by the Chamber and received by the UAE rose by over 22 percent.

He spoke about the new events initiatives Dubai Chambers is in the process of launching to support various segments of the business community, including a holistic programme designed to boost business groups and council’s economic contribution, as well as Dubai Global, which aims to attract international companies to Dubai and assist local companies that are keen to explore expansion opportunities in global markets.

-Ends-

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The Chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

www.dubaichambers.com

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/dubaichamber

www.twitter.com/dubaichamber

http://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-chamber-of-commerce-&-industry/

www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV

www.instagram.com/dubaichamber

For more information, please contact:

Ruba Abdel Halim

Manager, PR & Corporate Communications

Email: ruba.halim@dubaichamber.com