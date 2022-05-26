Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Doctors at Tawam Hospital, part of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, have successfully removed one of the largest thyroid glands ever recorded from a 44-year-old patient. The woman visited Tawam Hospital’s emergency department complaining of difficulty breathing and swallowing.

Upon further investigation, doctors found a massive irregular thyroid gland compressing and encasing the larynx, hypopharynx and esophagus. It was also compressing the patient's trachea with uncontrolled hormones. The enlarged gland, referred to as a goiter, was measured about 15cmx30cm.

Doctors performed an advanced and medically unique operation that required high collaboration between an expert team consisting of Anaesthesia, Endocrine and the ear, nose and throat working with equipment including nerve monitors. The patient was discharged just six days after the surgery.

The surgery was led by Tawam Hospital’s Dr. Nouraddine Al Hasan, ENT Head and Neck and Thyroid Surgery Consultant, using a nerve monitor to preserve the laryngeal nerves and special modified surgical technique used only for this case by cutting the neck muscles and suturing them at the end. Following the operation, the patient’s speaking voice returned along with normal breathing and swallowing functions. The patient was able to sleep flat for the first time since years.

Dr. Nouraddine Al Hasan, ENT Head and Neck and Thyroid Surgery Consultant, said: “Usually cases like this are referred to hospitals abroad. Tawam Hospital and SEHA have extensive experience in dealing with complicated and advanced head and neck and thyroid cases, and we have a well-organized team using the latest technology to get the best successful outcomes for patients.

“The patient came to the emergency department suffering from one of the largest thyroid glands in medical literature, causing a significant obstruction in her airway and the aerodigestive tract. The surgery was extremely difficult but proved to be successful as the gland was removed completely and we were able to preserve all the vital structures.”

The patient said: “I am so relieved that the mass has been removed. I can breathe normally, speak well, swallow the way I used to, and my overall quality of life is so much better. I was shocked to find out how large the gland was, and it was scary knowing that this surgery was complicated and unique. However, I trusted the surgical team wholeheartedly and they took great care of me. My sincerest thank you to Tawam Hospital and Dr. Nouraddine.”

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae