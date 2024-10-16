Abu Dhabi, UAE - The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has entered into four strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with LOCAI, Siemens Advanta, Core42, and Presight AI Technologies at GITEX Global 2024, marking a significant milestone in the Department's ongoing efforts to reinforce Abu Dhabi's technological infrastructure. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of HE Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of DMT, as well as other senior representatives.

Commenting on the landmark agreements, Dr Saif Al Nasri from the DMT said: “By collaborating with these leading innovators, we are taking significant strides that ensure that our infrastructure is not only efficient but durable, leveraging high-tech ideas and solutions to improve the overall well-being for all who call Abu Dhabi home. We are confident that these relationships will have a lasting impact across key sectors, strengthening our efforts to keep the Emirate at the forefront of progress.”

As part of its partnerships with LOCAI and Core42, DMT will benefit from customised solutions that aim to advance innovations in the areas of smart cities, big data, and artificial intelligence, as well as support its cloud transformation journey. These will be achieved through the implementation of strategic initiatives and applying models that showcase the benefits of the Department’s development projects.

Siemens Advanta will expand DMT’s operational efficiency and reduce energy consumption by providing comprehensive solutions that will integrate advanced technologies as part of the Smart and Cognitive Cities programme, enabling the Department to develop future-ready cities.

Finally, Presight AI Technologies will support the efforts of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in the areas of research, development, and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies and their applications in the mobility sector. These include increasing transportation efficiency and safety through providing traffic management solutions, enterprise fleet management software, EV charging infrastructure management, a commercial transport AI system, and transport safety solutions. It will also facilitate knowledge transfer and capacity building in AI while proposing pilot initiatives that offer scalability in the mobility sector.

These strategic collaborations reinforce DMT’s commitment to driving innovation and sustainability across the Emirate, accelerating its journey towards smarter urban development that prioritises future readiness.

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT)

Established in 2019, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) was created by merging the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities with the Department of Transport.

DMT’s mandate is simple: devising, delivering, and developing services that enable the entire Abu Dhabi community to realise its full potential, while strengthening the Emirate’s reputation as world-class destination to live, work, and visit. Empowered by the values of good governance, the department actively supports the Abu Dhabi government's ambition to spearhead progressive urban planning and transportation, resulting in economic growth and transformative investments across the Emirate.

From infrastructure, facilities, and transportation to pedestrian and cycling pathways, parks, schools, places of worship, and more, DMT strives to meet every resident's needs and enhance their overall quality of life.

This is achieved by providing efficient services across three regional municipalities - Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra – and overseeing the ongoing development of the Emirate’s land, air, and maritime transport networks.

Driven by innovation and sustainability, the DMT aims to build smart cities, adapt to change, and sustain prosperity for future generations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

