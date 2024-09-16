Younus Al Nasser: "The survey results provide decision-makers with a realistic and detailed picture of the overall performance of economic activities, allowing for the formulation of successful strategic plans and decisions based on accurate facts and information."

Dubai: Digital Dubai has emphasized the importance of participating in the Dubai Economic Survey conducted by the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, an entity under the Digital Dubai umbrella. The survey aims to monitor the performance of business sectors and measure the development of various economic activities across the emirate. This initiative supports decision-makers by providing updated databases and indicators that reflect economic performance, thereby bolstering the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Digital Dubai indicated that the survey is one of the most important strategic tools that support business planning, and support decision-making for the economic sector, as it contributes to providing the information and data necessary to measure the performance of all economic activities. The survey results act as an input for preparing national accounts, including measuring Gross Domestic Product and issuing economic indicators for the Emirate.

H.E Younus Al Nasser, CEO of Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, highlighted the importance of participating in the Dubai Economic Survey, saying: “In our current era, it is difficult to imagine making strategic decisions in isolation from accurate data about, production, consumption, and other indicators. The importance of statistical data also stems from the fact that it provides key material for anticipating prospects, including opportunities and challenges, which paves the way for formulating strategic plans. Accordingly, we attach high importance to the information provided by the business community in the context of this survey, which enhances everyone’s partnership in creating a better future for Dubai in various economic sectors.

Al Nasser added, “The business sector has always played a vital and influential role in shaping Dubai’s unique economic model, which has now become a source of inspiration for cities around the globe. We rely on the active participation of this sector in the economic survey, viewing it as a testament to the ongoing collaboration between the public and private sectors. This partnership embodies the spirit of cooperation that drives us forward together, working to create a brighter and more prosperous future for the Emirate of Dubai. Our efforts align with the directives and vision of our wise leadership, and they support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

Dubai Digital emphasized that the data provided by companies as part of the economic survey is protected under Law No. 24 of 2023, which established the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment. This law ensures the protection of the privacy of individuals and organizations, and restricts access to the data exclusively to those directly involved in the survey. It should be noted that the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment is the sole official entity responsible for collecting and publishing official data and statistics about the Emirate of Dubai, covering various social, demographic, and economic sectors.

The Dubai Economic Survey 2024 is comprehensive, encompassing a wide range of activities including industry, financial and insurance services, trade, real estate, transportation, construction, various service sectors, culture and arts, technology and information, health, education, hospitality, and agriculture. The survey also provides data and indicators on the performance of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which are crucial for measuring their contribution to the overall economy of the emirate.

This year's survey is highly detailed, offering data on value added, production, intermediate consumption, and worker compensation, along with their contribution to the economy. Additionally, the survey provides precise information on changes in non-financial assets and estimates the capital formation across various economic activities.