Sharjah, The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah organised the Sharjah-France Economic Forum on Wednesday. Held at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with CCI France UAE, the event brought together representatives from the public and private sectors in both countries to advance economic cooperation and encourage French companies to expand their operations and investments in Sharjah.

The event was attended by senior officials and dignitaries, including Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR; H.E. Jean Christophe Paris, Consul General of the French Republic in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; and H.E. Geoffroy Bunetel, President of CCI France UAE.

Also in attendance were representatives from key government departments and semi-governmental enterprises in Sharjah, including Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DGR; H.E. Sultan Mohamed Maedad Saeed bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Municipal Affairs in Sharjah; H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Municipal Affairs in Sharjah; H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); and H.E. Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah).

The forum featured keynote speeches from leadership, a detailed presentation on Sharjah's economic landscape, and a series of dedicated networking sessions and business-to-business (B2B) meetings, all focused on identifying concrete avenues for collaboration and investment.

A relationship built on trust and ambition

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi welcomed officials and attendees, underscoring the long-standing history and trade partnership between the UAE and France. Blending his political economic expertise with real-world examples, he explained that the emirate has evolved into a comprehensive hub for commerce and community, saying, “As a political economist, I often say that not enough people use traffic as an economic indicator. The bustling activity within our cities and on our roads is a clear signal: Sharjah is excelling. We will notice that the population of Sharjah in the upcoming population count could reach around two million people, becoming a prime destination for businesses, families, and global markets. This growth presents a tremendous opportunity; not just to serve the UAE, but to leverage our strategic position to reach the world.”

Looking ahead, Sheikh Fahim specifically underscored the synergy with France saying, “The relationship between Sharjah and France is built on a shared ambition for innovation and sustainable growth, and this forum is the perfect platform to translate our strong historical ties and create mutual prosperity for decades to come.”

Looking ahead to future cooperation

During his speech, Jean Christophe Paris highlighted the historic ties and future ambitions between the two regions, noting, “Sharjah is very dear to us, and the links between the Emirate and France have always been strong. Today, we are building on that historic foundation with ambitious partnerships in critical sectors like renewable energy and AI. This forum is a powerful symbol of our shared commitment to deepening economic cooperation and cultural exchange.”

Speaking on how the forum would serve as an important platform to identify new areas for collaboration and expand networks between French companies and their counterparts in Sharjah, H.E. Geoffroy Bunetel stated, “The presence of over 600 French companies in the UAE is a solid base for further growth. Sharjah represents a strategic for our members, and we are here to encourage French businesses to expand their operations and investments here, leveraging our shared dedication to innovation, trade, and knowledge sharing in this key market.”

Sharjah’s economic strengths and global access

As part of the forum, Invest in Sharjah delivered a comprehensive presentation highlighting the emirate’s impressive economic figures, including a GDP surpassing $39 billion and more than 67,000 registered companies, to showcase the substantial advantages of investing and conducting business in Sharjah. It also emphasised Sharjah’s comprehensive trade agreements as a key strength, positioning the emirate as integral to the UAE’s ambitious Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) programme. Through this initiative, Sharjah supports reduced tariffs, simplified customs procedures, and broader market access, creating exceptional opportunities for foreign investors and businesses.

The forum concluded on a forward-looking note, with participants agreeing that the event had successfully strengthened the economic bridge between Sharjah and France. By facilitating high-level dialogue and concrete B2B meetings, the forum has contributed to transforming shared ambition into productive partnerships, setting the stage for a new chapter of deepened investment and cross-cultural collaboration.