Sharjah: Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, explored avenues for strengthening cultural collaboration and developing sustainable initiatives for managing human heritage with Ms. Aruna Francesca Maria Gujral, Director-General of ICCROM (International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property), in the presence of Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DGR during a meeting at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah.

The discussions emphasised the key role of ICCROM Regional Centre in Sharjah, in protecting cultural heritage across the Arab region by following global best practices. The meeting also highlighted DGR's efforts to strengthen ties between local and international cultural institutions, promote stakeholder collaboration in preserving tangible and intangible heritage, and formulate strategies to safeguard and celebrate Arab and Islamic cultural identity regionally and globally.

Unique vision for global heritage

During the meeting, Sheikh Fahim highlighted the mission of ICCROM Regional Centre in Sharjah to raise public awareness and build the capacities of government institutions to preserve cultural heritage through sustainable and effective practices based on international standards. The chairman emphasised the role of heritage as a vital contributor to economic, cultural, and social development.

Sheikh Fahim reaffirmed DGR's dedication to supporting initiatives that promote cultural awareness and heritage among younger generations through innovative methods. He also underscored the department's efforts to strengthen the operations of international organisations' regional offices in Sharjah, reflecting the Emirate's vision as a global hub for culture, arts, and heritage.

He said: "Since its establishment in 2012, ICCROM Regional Centre in Sharjah has emerged as one of the foremost regional centres for cultural heritage preservation in the Arab world. The support and vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, have been instrumental in protecting Arab cultural heritage, fostering local and regional capacity development, and ensuring sustained support from member states and partners, contributing significantly to the centre's success."

Strengthening regional cooperation and community engagement

ICCROM Regional Centre in Sharjah is vital in protecting cultural heritage across the Arab region, focusing on historic sites, buildings, and artefacts. The centre helps build skills and foster collaboration among professionals and organisations through training programmes, expert consultations, conferences, and workshops.

A key priority for the centre is promoting regional cooperation and community involvement to increase public awareness and appreciation of Arab heritage, ensuring its preservation and accurate documentation for future generations. One of the centre's standout achievements is the launch of the ICCROM-Sharjah Award for Good Practices in Cultural Heritage Conservation, recognising outstanding projects that safeguard and revitalise Arab cultural heritage while emphasising sustainability for future generations.