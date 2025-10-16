Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) is showcasing its latest digital solutions and innovative technologies in human resources (HR) management at GITEX Global 2025, the world’s largest technology and digital transformation event, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from October 13 to 17, 2025. Through its participation under the Digital Dubai umbrella within the Dubai Government pavilion, the Department is highlighting its constant commitment to advancing institutional performance and boosting the efficiency of services.

The key objective of DGHR’s participation in the event is to drive innovation across the government ecosystem, enhance collaboration opportunities and foster exchange of expertise and knowledge with other participating entities. The 45th edition of GITEX Global serves as an ideal platform to highlight the Department’s leading initiatives and its constant efforts to enhance customer experiences and employee satisfaction.

H.E. Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al-Falasi, Director General of DGHR's Department, said: We, at DGHR, constantly strive to accelerate digital transformation across the government’s HR sector by leveraging advanced solutions that improve operational efficiency and sustainability, in line with Dubai’s vision to be one of the world’s most future-ready cities. Our active participation in GITEX Global 2025 stands as a testament to our commitment to adopting latest technological innovations, such as artificial intelligence (AI), to further reinforce the HR ecosystem. The solutions we are exhibiting at the exhibition reflect the vision of our wise leadership to create a flexible and integrated digital government driven by innovation to improve operational efficiency and elevate the quality of services offered to Dubai Government employees.”

One of the major exhibits of DGHR at this year’s GITEX Global is the AI-Powered Electronic Sick Leave and Medical Exemptions System (Military Medical Committee System). This solution is the result of the shared vision and collaboration between the Digital Dubai Authority and DGHR, further marking a milestone in the field of integration and connectivity in line with the principles of a comprehensive digital government.

Commenting on the collaboration, H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai Authority, highlighted it as a key example of the spirit of teamwork across the Dubai government. He said: “The Department has always been at the forefront of advancing the digitalisation process in the emirate. We value their dedication towards working with Digital Dubai as a key enabler of digital transformation to promote AI-driven services and solutions. The Military Medical Committee System represents a remarkable achievement in our efforts under the directives of the wise leadership to position Dubai as one of the world’s best three cities.”

The Military Medical Committee System automates various processes of medical committees for government employees with a military nature, enhancing government work and its efficiency. The system enables the submission, review and approval of requests in a smart and interconnected manner, ensuring accuracy in processing them, further saving time and effort, eliminating human error and ensuring transparency and service quality. Additionally, it offers an AI-powered digital assistant to support the medical committee in reviewing and approving requests, along with an interactive dashboard that facilitates decision-making.

The Department’s participation in GITEX Global 2025 through Dubai Government pavilion reflects its key role in empowering Emirati talents and improving the government work environment through data-driven and AI-powered innovative solutions. Furthermore, the move aligns with Dubai’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy and the emirate’s goal to attain digital transformation across all sectors while ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future.