Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s ‘Welcome Summer with Green Habits’ campaign has raised the awareness of stakeholders on ways to improve electricity and water efficiency and reduce waste. The campaign featured a range of competitions, and interactive activities, in addition to 26 physical and virtual lectures to increase individuals’ awareness of DEWA’s digital services. These services help customers enhance electricity and water usage efficiency and encourage the adoption of simple and sustainable practices at home and in the workplace. The campaign raised the awareness of employees in 19 government and semi-government organisations.

DEWA’s ‘Welcome Summer with Green Habits’ campaign aligns with its social responsibility and ongoing efforts to involve all members of society in preserving precious natural resources and accelerating the journey towards net zero, ensuring a greener and more sustainable future for generations to come.

Running from the beginning of June until the end of August 2024, the campaign urged customers to use DEWA’s innovative services, which are based on the latest disruptive technologies. These services enable customers to monitor and manage their consumption proactively and digitally, detect leaks promptly, reduce waste, and adopt sustainable practices through simple daily habits.

The campaign also highlighted the importance of detecting water leaks and understanding internal leak indicators. Customers were encouraged to fix any leaks promptly and to regularly check for potential leaks to avoid waste, prevent property damage, and protect natural resources.

Through DEWA’s website and smart app, customers can access the Smart Living dashboard, which allows them to monitor their consumption and obtain annual, monthly, and daily consumption reports. The ‘My Sustainable Living Programme’ enables customers to compare their consumption with that of similar highly efficient homes in their area. The ‘Away Mode’ feature allows them to monitor their consumption while they are away or travelling. The Self-Assessment Tool includes a survey for customers to assess their electricity and water usage. Customers can also benefit from exclusive discounts on the latest smart home technologies available through the DEWA Store.

Additionally, DEWA provides the ‘High Water Usage Alert’ service, which helps customers detect leaks in water connections after the meter. The system sends instant notifications to customers if there is an unusual increase in consumption.

For more information about consumption management, tips, and instructions, please visit https://www.dewa.gov.ae/en/consumer/sustainability/sustainability-and-conservation

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://x.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial