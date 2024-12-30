Dubai, UAE: The Research and Development (R&D) Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has developed a smart application to automate the selection and dispatch of field crews to perform effective alarm management and troubleshooting on site. This initiative is part of DEWA’s ongoing efforts to use digital solutions to improve operational efficiency and network reliability. The digital solution is based on an Internet of Things (IoT) platform that enhances fault response efficiency and reduces response times by automating the crew selection process and dispatching the nearest available team to the location, ensuring that the system is restored as quickly as possible. Moreover, the solution includes real-time report generation, featuring tabular summaries with detailed records of the dispatched crew, fault specifics and the restoration steps undertaken.

“We continue our efforts to contribute to making Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world by implementing the disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, harnessing the latest innovative digital strategies and developing smart solutions to upgrade DEWA’s operational and service processes in line with the highest international standards. I commend the efforts of researchers at DEWA’s R&D Centre in accelerating progress in scientific and applied research, and in developing smart solutions and tools that increase the efficiency and reliability of electricity and water networks, reflecting DEWA’s global excellence and leadership as one of the best utilities in the world,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA’s R&D Centre is an incubator of innovation and a leading scientific platform, with prominent contributions that enrich the scientific and research community both locally and globally. The centre provides its staff with the latest global technologies and world-class laboratories and facilities, ensuring the ideal environment for developing innovative solutions for DEWA’s areas of work,” added Al Tayer.

DEWA currently ranks first globally in 12 key performance indicators in its areas of work, according to a recent study conducted by a specialised international consultant. In 2023, line losses from electricity transmission and distribution networks were reduced to 2%, compared to 6%-7% in Europe and the US. Water network losses reached 4.6%, compared to around 15% in North America. DEWA has achieved a new world record of 1.06 electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) per year, compared to around 15 minutes recorded by leading utility companies in the European Union.