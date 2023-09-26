Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has signed an agreement with Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) to promote effective partnership and collaboration. This serves the strategic goals of the two parties and provides added value to their national role to keep pace with new developments in the UAE and the Emirate of Dubai. The signing of the agreement was during the 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum (AMF). DEWA participated in AMF as the Sustainability Partner of the event.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, praised the fruitful collaboration between DEWA and DMI to shed light on the gains and achievements in Dubai to accelerate sustainable development and raise awareness about the importance of achieving net-zero.

Al Tayer emphasised the media’s important role in highlighting DEWA’s contribution to consolidating the UAE’s global leadership in climate action and accelerating sustainability and the transition to clean and renewable energy. This is in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

“We support the Arab Media Forum as it is an integral partner that promotes our efforts to achieve the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This is by sharing the UAE’s message, which emphasises a greener and more sustainable future for the world. This also promotes the UAE’s achievements and its relentless efforts to create positive change, elevate quality of life, and enhance the wellbeing and the prosperity of its people. We look forward to enhancing collaboration and communication among national, regional, and global media institutions, especially during the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, as we begin the countdown for the UAE to COP28 at Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023. Through this forum, we aim to present reliable and responsible media content that ensures a more sustainable future for humanity,” added Al Tayer.

“We are keen to continue strengthening our partnership and collaboration with various media outlets. We aim to raise the level of awareness of all members of society about the various issues and topics that affect their daily lives, especially sustainability, which in turn enhances social, economic, and environmental development,” continued Al Tayer.

"We are honoured at Dubai Media to collaborate with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority in this important agreement. Our partnership represents a significant step towards raising awareness about sustainability and highlighting the effective role of the DEWA in enhancing the global leadership of the UAE in addressing climate change. Through collaboration and strategic agreements at the Arab Media Forum, we utilise our media platforms to disseminate knowledge and drive action, contributing to the achievement of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. Together, we aim to support a sustainable future and make a positive and purposeful impact on our nation and the world," said HE Mohammed Al Mulla, CEO of Dubai Media.

"This agreement embodies the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, and his vision launched last week regarding the role of the media in contributing to comprehensive and sustainable development across various Arab countries, and contributing to the realization and dissemination of the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. It also highlights the role of the media in portraying the best image of the country as it hosts the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28). This partnership is part of a bundle of initiatives announced in this forum to enhance sustainability environmentally and in the media, and to strengthen partnerships with government and private institutions on one hand, and content creators on the other hand, to open new horizons of creativity and create job opportunities for creative youth in the service of sustainability, and to achieve the strategic goals of the state in the environmental field. This circle of integration and solidarity between institutions and society is one of the most important components of the success and leadership of the United Arab Emirates in all areas, and we, at Dubai Media, are fully committed to supporting all initiatives and efforts that serve the achievement of our beloved nation's goals, and to disseminate its values and accomplishments to the world,” added Al Mulla.

During AMF 2023, Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at DEWA and Abdulwahed Jumaa, CEO of Commercial Affairs and Partnerships Sector at Dubai Media, signed the agreement. Officials from both entities were present.

