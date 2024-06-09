Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) welcomed a high-level delegation from the Dominican Republic, led by Rafael Orlando Gómez Del Giudice, Vice Minister of Energy in the Dominican Republic. The visit aimed to introduce DEWA’s key sustainability, and clean and renewable energy projects and initiatives. It also aimed to learn about DEWA’s experiences and practices as a leading utility company. DEWA has become a global benchmark in key performance indicators (KPIs) in its areas of work. DEWA has set unprecedented global standards in the energy and water sectors and came in the top position globally in more than 10 KPIs in its areas of work, according to a study conducted last year by a specialised international consultant.

“We are committed to sharing our successful experiences and expertise with public and private organisations from various countries and strengthen our cooperation and joint work. This ensures a greener and more sustainable future for all. The increasing global interest in our projects and initiatives reflects the substantial progress we have made in accelerating the energy transition and reaching a green economy. This supports the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

The delegation toured the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with a planned production capacity of more than 5,000MW by 2030. The delegation also learned about DEWA’s Green Hydrogen Project at the Solar Park. It is the first project of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to produce hydrogen using solar power.

The delegation also visited DEWA’s Innovation Centre. Dr Aaesha Alnuaimi, Director of the Innovation Centre at DEWA, accompanied the delegation on a tour of the Innovation Centre’ exhibition area. The area includes over 30 interactive exhibits designed to introduce visitors to developments in renewable energy, as well as the DEWA Museum, and others.

The delegation praised DEWA’s major projects and commended the Innovation Centre, which is a global incubator for innovation in various fields of clean and renewable energy.

