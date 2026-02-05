UAE, Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development honoured the four winning projects of the ‘Wyakom 4.0’ initiative, following the conclusion of the judging phase and the presentation of the finalists’ ideas before a specialised committee. This round concluded a programme that witnessed wide participation, with 199 ideas and projects submitted by individuals from different age groups across three key categories: Growth, Prosperity, and Leadership.

The initiative reflects the standing of ‘Wyakom’ as a leading community platform that empowers youth, children, and adolescents to innovate and develop practical, sustainable solutions that contribute to enhancing quality of life, in alignment with the priorities of the Year of Community 2025.

Four projects were recognised across the top three winning positions. First place was awarded to the ‘Ask Baseera’ initiative, submitted by Dr Mai Mohammed. The initiative is a smart, secure platform for adolescent girls, providing reliable health information and confidential responses to their questions, overseen by specialised female doctors. The platform aims to enhance health awareness and psychological support for girls during a critical stage of their development.

Second place was awarded to Saira Gulamani for the initiative ‘LEGO - Empowering Youth of Determination in the UAE’. The initiative is an innovative educational platform designed to empower Emirati youth of determination to lead creative, interactive, intergenerational learning sessions for senior citizens using LEGO. The project enhances communication and leadership skills while encouraging positive community interaction. The award was received on her behalf by Yash Chopra.

Interestingly, for the first time in the history of the ‘Wyakom’ initiative, two projects jointly shared third place. The first was the ‘Sanad Squad’ initiative by Anya Mariam, a weekly youth-led support circle in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, supervised by specialised youth and adolescent mentors and trainers. The initiative provides safe spaces for adolescents, aiming to enhance psychological and social well-being and establish sustainable support networks.

Sharing third place was the ‘Heritage with a New Voice’ initiative, presented by Sara Al Nahdi and Hussain Al Mansoori. The initiative aims to empower people of determination to learn traditional Emirati crafts through innovative methods that leverage sound, touch, and artificial intelligence, tailored to their auditory, visual, and mobility needs. The project helps preserve Emirati heritage while presenting it in a contemporary format that resonates with younger generations.

Dr Arif Al Hammadi, Acting Director-General of Strategic and Digital Affairs at DCD, said: “We are pleased to honour the winners of the ‘Wyakom 4.0’ initiative, in conjunction with the conclusion of the UAE’s Year of Community (2025), celebrating the ideas and community-driven initiatives presented by individuals who have contributed innovative solutions to address priority social challenges.

“Since the launch of the ‘Wyakom’ platform, in 2022, we have been committed to ensuring it remains inclusive, enabling direct engagement with the community and serving as a supportive voice for decision-makers in shaping policies, programmes, and initiatives that enhance quality of life and ensure a decent life for all. We affirm that implementable ideas will be studied and followed up with partners and relevant entities across various sectors, in preparation for activating them and transforming them into practical solutions that contribute to building a more stable, prosperous, and sustainable society.”

For his part, Dr Yousif Al Zaabi, Director of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships at DCD, stated: “Today’s announcement of the winners reflects the high calibre of ideas submitted during the fourth annual edition of the award and highlights the level of awareness, creativity, and ability demonstrated by youth and children in formulating practical solutions that enhance quality of life, in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“The participating projects stood out for their maturity, diversity, and genuine alignment with community needs – reinforcing the position of the ‘Wyakom’ initiative as an incubator for promising ideas and a channel that guides them towards implementation and tangible impact. We congratulate the winners and commend all participants who did not secure a winning position this time, as their positive contributions, in themselves, represent a commendable achievement.”

The winning projects will receive support from the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development to transition into the implementation phase, ensuring the transformation of innovative ideas into effective community initiatives that strengthen social development and embed the values of participation and social responsibility in the emirate.

The DCD continues to develop the ‘Wyakom’ initiative as an open platform for all members of society, enabling them to innovate sustainable social solutions that deliver tangible positive impact on quality of life and reflect the vital role of the community in shaping a more prosperous and sustainable future for Abu Dhabi.

