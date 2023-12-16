Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Acting Director-General of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), praised the fraternal and deep-rooted relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the extent to which the two countries are in harmony in terms of common heritage, values, and authentic customs, as well as the UAE's and Bahrain's unique bilateral strategic partnership in all fields.

Al Janahi said: 'The economic relations between the UAE and Bahrain are witnessing annual growth that reflects the depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries. The non-oil trade between the two countries reached AED 25.7 billion in 2022, compared to AED 23.7 billion in 2021, with a growth rate of 8%. He also praised the continuous annual increase in the value of investments in both the UAE and Bahrain, especially in light of the diverse available opportunities and the successive developments in all sectors.'"

"He stressed that Ajman is keen on providing an attractive investment environment for Bahraini business owners, noting an 8% growth in the Ajman Chamber's membership from Bahraini business owners until the third quarter of the current year compared to the same period in 2022. Additionally, Ajman's exports to Bahrain increased by 27% until the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022."

Al Janahi congratulated the Kingdom of Bahrain, its leadership, and people on the occasion of Bahrain's National Day, affirming that the UAE's celebrations this year of Bahrain's National Day carry a special significance that embodies the depth of the fraternal relations between the two leaderships and peoples.