Ajman, UAE: In line with a strategic move to position Ajman as a leading global tourism destination, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) kicked off its promotional tour in France today, led by His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Department. The roadshow will run until Friday, October 10, 2025.

The roadshow will have stops in major cities, including Nice, Lyon, and Paris. Through this visit the delegation aims to explore new opportunities for collaboration with leading tourism industry players in France as well as to build innovative partnerships that showcase Ajman’s diverse offerings.

H.E. Alhashmi underscored that the tour goes beyond traditional promotional practices, serving broader strategic goals to reinforce international cooperation. H.E. Alhashmi said, “Beyond showcasing a destination, we are highlighting a holistic experience that combines the emirate’s unique nature, rich heritage and top-notch hospitality. Through this roadshow, we seek to boost global awareness of Ajman as a premier tourism hub that leaves lasting memories.”

H.E. Alhashmi said, “Our visit to France aligns with ADTD’s commitment to promote partnerships with major stakeholders in the French tourism market and explore new opportunities for sustainable tourism development. We aim to exhibit Ajman’s diverse destinations and services, giving an overview on authentic Emirati hospitality that resonates with travellers of all backgrounds.”

The promotional roadshow comes at a pivotal time when tourism destinations in the Gulf region are witnessing an increased interest from French travellers. The UAE continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations among European tourists, especially due to the wide-ranging experiences and exceptional service standards. Through this visit, ADTD aims to capitalise on the growing interest by showcasing Ajman as an ideal destination that blends cultural values with modern infrastructure and advanced technology.

Moreover, the tour aligns with the Department’s vision to improve international recognition of Ajman as a unique tourism destination providing one-of-a-kind experiences. It will also spotlight the emirate’s new tourism projects and conduct strategic meetings with French travel operators to exchange expertise, expand into new markets, and contribute to local economic growth, ultimately strengthening Ajman’s leadership on the international tourism map.

