The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and the City University of Ajman announced the winners of the “Ajman Landmarks” photography competition, during a ceremony honoring the participants in the competition for the best photo and best short film within the Media Harvest Forum organized by the City University of Ajman. 60 students from the College of Mass Communication at the University participated in the competition, which included three categories: "Tourism, Infrastructure, Factories & Companies" for photography and video.

The event was held on the campus of the City University Ajman and was attended by Mr. Imran Khan, President of the City University of Ajman, H.E. Nasser Al Dhafri, Executive Director of the Member Support and Innovation Sector at Ajman Chamber, Dr. Mohamed Amerah, Vice Chancellor of the City University of Ajman, and a number of faculty and administrative staff members, students, and media representatives .

At the beginning of the ceremony, Imran Khan and Nasser Al Dhafri toured the photography exhibition accompanying the activities of the ceremony under the title "Ajman Dar Al Aman". The exhibition included a wide range of the emirate's tourist and economic landmarks.

During his speech on this occasion, Mr. Imran Khan said: “We, at the College of Mass Communication at the City University of Ajman, are working to brighten the future of our students by highlighting their talents and skills by involving them in various competitions. This competition was held in cooperation with the Ajman Chamber among the students of the College of Mass Communication. I am confident that each student gave his best. In turn, I congratulate all the students on reaching this stage, and I offer them my best wishes for the results of the awards ceremony.”

For his part, Nasser Al Dhafri stressed the importance of the "Ajman Landmarks" competition to celebrate a group of distinguished students with artistic and creative skills in the fields of photography and videography, and their role in highlighting the most prominent economic and tourist attractions and infrastructure of the emirate of Ajman.

He explained that the competition provided a practical experience for students, which aimed primarily at honing their skills in photography and artistic creativity, and directly enhanced their knowledge of the emirate's main landmarks. This inspiring artistic competition also contributed to encouraging university students to learn directly about the nature of Ajman's economy and the investment opportunities available in the emirate and building new ideas to start a journey in the world of entrepreneurship. It also provided a positive opportunity for students to express their opinions and creative artistic vision of the emirate's economic landmarks and to create a channel for cooperation and exchange of experiences between the participating students.

Nasser Al Dhafri said, "We are proud of our partnership with Ajman City University, as the Ajman Chamber's cooperation with the University is extended and continuous to serve our goals that are compatible with the visions and directions of the emirate of Ajman and the UAE." He stressed that the Ajman Chamber, under the guidance and follow-up of the Board of Directors, continues to strengthen its relations and diversify its channels of communication with university students in particular, as they are the next generation in the field of entrepreneurship, in order to achieve the goal of the Ajman Chamber in enhancing the efficiency of human capital and creating a happy, stimulating, and positive work environment.

He thanked all students participating in the "Landmarks of Ajman" competition for the creative content and highlighting the competitiveness of the emirate's investment, commercial, industrial, and tourism components.

During the ceremony, Mr. Imran Khan and H.E. Nasser Al Dhafri honored the first three students in the fields of photography and videography in the competition categories "Tourism, Infrastructure, Factories & Companies", where the first three places for photography on the category of Tourism are "Abdulrrahman Al Kaabi, Obaid Al Ketbi, Maryam Al Rumaihi", the category of Infrastructure "Abeer Sweileh, Aisha Akhalqi, Mohamed Al Habsi" and the category of Factories & Companies "Youssef Al Awadi, Abeer Bassem, Safa Al Samarrai".

The first three places for video shooting in the Tourism category include (Ruba Al Alaf, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Reem Al Ketbi), the Infrastructure category (Abu Bakr Al Awadi, Nourhan Magdy, Abdullah Al Jasmi), and the Factories & Companies category (Ahmed Mohamed, Mohamed Qutub, Abdullah Al Kaabi).

At the end of the ceremony, shields and souvenirs were exchanged, those who contributed to the success of the competition were honored, memorial photos were taken, and certificates of appreciation were distributed to the participants.