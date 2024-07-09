The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) held a joint meeting with the Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED), intending to enhance cooperation and discuss the development of the local economy's competitive capabilities, improving the business environment, and increasing the attraction of direct investments in all sectors.

H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) chaired the meeting, in the presence of H.E. Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Director General of the Ajman DED, and H.E. Salem Al-Suwaidi, Director-General of the Ajman Chamber.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.E. Eng. Abdullah Al Muwaiji, welcomed the attendees and praised the cooperation between the Ajman Chamber and the Ajman DED, emphasizing the necessity of concerted efforts and partnerships between the governmental entities in Ajman, in alignment with the objectives of the Ajman 2030 Vision, readiness for the future, and achieving comprehensive and sustainable development, as well as supporting Ajman's competitiveness on the investment landscape.

Al Muwaiji praised the pioneering role of the Ajman DED in formulating the competitiveness report and providing a data and statistics window that reflects the scale of economic growth and represents a foundation for attracting and developing investments in various sectors. Additionally, he highlighted the report's contribution to developing sustainable policies to enhance the local economy.

This review examines the role of the Ajman Chamber in supporting the report by providing international trade statistics, exports, and specialized economic data issued by the Ajman Chamber to ensure a comprehensive and detailed collection of financial data issued by the Emirate of Ajman.

This meeting was held at the Ajman Chamber’s headquarters in attendance of Mohammed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector, Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector, and Maryam Al Hashemi, Director of the Strategy and Future at the Ajman Chamber. From the Ajman DED, Ahmed Khair Al Balushi, Director of the Ajman Competitiveness Office, and Engineer Mira Al Muhairi, Director of the Ajman Competitiveness Department, also attended.