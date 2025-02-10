The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has expanded the scope of "Digital Document Authentication" project, which enhances access to authenticated documents and allows direct verification of their validity and effectiveness through the website and smart application. This initiative ensures the highest standards of information security and maintains the privacy of users.

The "Digital Document Authentication" project supports the transition to fully digitized documents issued by the Judicial Department and relies on digital authentication mechanisms to verify document validity through scanning the digital authentication code embedded in the document. This facilitates access to information related to documents issued by the department, such as powers of attorney, declarations, commercial contracts, marriage contracts, court correspondences, and enforcement orders, which are made available to users through approved digital channels.

His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, stated that the exceptional Digital Document Authentication project is a result of the digital transformation efforts in Abu Dhabi courts aimed at simplifying procedures and enhancing operational efficiency. This aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to continue improving and developing a smart and innovative judicial system that supports Abu Dhabi's global competitiveness and leadership.

His Excellency Counselor Al Abri emphasized that this step aligns with the strategic priorities of the Judicial Department, which aim to ensure customer satisfaction by providing innovative judicial and legal services that guarantee swift justice and easy access to judicial and legal services through digital platforms. These efforts leverage technological advancements and AI-powered services, offering users multiple options to complete transactions efficiently and seamlessly.

It is worth noting that the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department is committed to the continuous development of judicial services and the simplification of judicial procedures. The department adopts innovation as a core principle in improving court operations to meet the aspirations of Abu Dhabi and its global status as a regional economic hub attracting multinational companies, the best talents, and global expertise.