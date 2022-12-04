Balqees and Latifa performed at Al Majaz Amphitheatre while Eida Al Menhali and Diana Haddad performed at Khorfakkan Amphitheatre

Sharjah - With the participation of Arab and Gulf artists alongside their Emirati fellows, the UAE National Day celebrations were concluded yesterday in Sharjah. The 2022 celebrations, which marked the 51st National Day of the UAE, have become an important event celebrated by citizens and residents in a country devoted to the well-being of its people. The celebrations also commemorated the global leadership in many sectors and the model achievements that Arabs are proud of.

His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee, commended the active participation and interaction of the Arab and Gulf audience during the events. He said: "We are proud of the large Arab and Gulf attendance at Sharjah's celebrations for National Day. We are always pleased to see our fellow Arabs joining us in the national celebrations, interacting with activities and enjoying them in a safe and peaceful atmosphere. Hopefully, they made beautiful memories during the National Day. We look forward to meeting them once again next year.”

He added: "We promise Sharjah celebrations' audience an even better experience in the coming year. This annual gathering has become a milestone in Sharjah's annual activities programs and we look forward to meeting them once again next year on this same occasion to express love for the UAE."

With a program spanning over 10 days, from November 24 to December 3, 2022, Sharjah, an emirate rich in beautiful attractions, cultural and family destinations, provided an opportunity for visitors from neighboring countries to come together to visit various landmarks within the emirate. They were held across major regions and cities of Sharjah, such as Flag Island, Al Majaz Amphitheater, Sharjah National Park, Maliha Public Park, Dibba Al Hisn, Khorfakkan Amphitheater, Wadi Al Helo and Kalba, Al Bataeh, Al Madam, Al Dhaid Fort, and the Heritage Village in Al Hamriyah.

On November 26, audience attended live performances by Balqees and Latifa at Al Majaz Amphitheatre and on December 3, the Khorfakkan amphitheater hosted Eida Al Menhali and Diana Haddad. Khorfakkan also witnessed the participation of Gulf folkloric groups from Oman, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The attendees enjoyed local folklore performances such as Harbiya, Al-Razfa, Al-Yowlah, Al-Ayala, Al-Rababa and Al-Azi, which have similar forms in the Gulf region as a common heritage among the peoples of the region.

This year, the celebrations featured more than 200 events that highlighted the achievements, culture, and history of the UAE, and a variety of programs for families, offering a unique opportunity to spend good time with relatives. in addition to sports events and competitions sponsored by the Sharjah Marine Sports Club, parades, folklore groups, horse shows, classic cars and tourist buses, productive families exhibitions, various competitions and games, prizes and raffles.

