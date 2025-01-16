Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has concluded its participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025 as the Principal Partner of this prestigious global event. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the event took place at ADNEC Abu Dhabi under the theme “The Nexus of Next. Supercharging Sustainable Progress” and was hosted by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, “Masdar.”

Through its participation, the DoE highlighted its pioneering role in driving the energy sector’s transformation, showcasing its latest policies and initiatives in collaboration with government stakeholders and private sector entities. The department also reinforced Abu Dhabi’s leadership in the fields of energy and sustainability.

The DoE presented a range of strategic policies and initiatives in clean energy and water sectors. Notable among these was the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Efficiency Strategy 2030, aimed at achieving significant economic and environmental benefits by reducing electricity consumption by 22% and water consumption by 32% by 2030. Since its launch in 2019, the strategy has contributed to savings of up to 8,532 gigawatt-hours of electricity by 2023—equivalent to approximately 48% of the 2030 target—and 306 million cubic meters of water, representing 65% of the 2030 goal.

Visitors to the DoE pavilion explored the Abu Dhabi Integrated Energy Model (Energy Cube), a tool based on the latest energy sector data, providing a precise analysis of the current state of the energy sector in Abu Dhabi and projecting scenarios for the next 30 years.

The DoE also showcased its Clean Energy and Water Certification Initiative, designed to promote environmental sustainability and encourage investment in clean energy and water projects. This initiative focuses on creating a certification market that tracks and verifies the production of energy and water from clean sources.

Moreover, DoE teams actively participated in various panel discussions and specialized workshops, addressing key topics such as the energy sector and artificial intelligence, health, safety, and environmental performance in the energy sector, expanding the use of recycled water to enhance sustainability in Abu Dhabi, and an overview of district cooling regulations in the emirate.