Giving businesses and entrepreneurs across Abu Dhabi’s various economic sectors the opportunity to experience an easy and interactive application

Enhancing opportunities for building relationships within Abu Dhabi, in line with our ambitious goals to promote the competitiveness of the private sector in Abu Dhabi

Tawasal SuperApp provides group video calls and call summary recordings utilizing advanced AI systems.

Provides information about the latest events and initiatives and supports the creation of dedicated groups of up to 1,000 users

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has entered into a strategic partnership with Tawasal Information Technology, the owner and operator of the Emirati digital messaging platform, Tawasal SuperApp, to set up a dedicated digital channel powered by Tawasal for the Abu Dhabi Chamber, thus enhancing the communication between the business community in Abu Dhabi and the world. This initiative aligns with the Chamber's ongoing commitment to leveraging digital solutions towards supporting the economic development initiatives in Abu Dhabi.

Under this new partnership, Tawasal will develop a digital channel for the Abu Dhabi Chamber that will enable interaction between the Chamber’s members with entrepreneurs and member companies of international chambers of commerce and business support offices around the globe, with which the Abu Dhabi Chamber is partnering within its “Gateway to the World,” initiative.

Abu Dhabi Chamber’s channel on Tawasal SuperApp will provide a range of exceptional features to support business activities, including group video calls, screen sharing, call summary recordings utilizing advanced AI systems, and the creation of private groups of up to 1,000 users.

“This partnership with Tawasal aligns with our ongoing efforts to offer exceptional and advanced services to the business community in Abu Dhabi by leveraging our digital capabilities, thereby giving businesses and entrepreneurs across Abu Dhabi’s various economic sectors the opportunity to experience an easy and interactive application that meets their needs and aspirations, while enhancing opportunities for building relationships within the Emirate, in line with our ambitious goals to promote the competitiveness of the private sector in Abu Dhabi,” said His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber.

For his part, Mr. Khamis Al Shamsi Chairman of Tawasal Information Technology, said, “our powerhouse partnership with the Abu Dhabi Chamber is all about harnessing the latest digital tech to bring cutting-edge services that make a real difference when it comes to our businesses and entrepreneurs.

Imagine an app that's both easy to use and highly interactive, designed to meet the needs of Abu Dhabi's diverse business community,” he remarked, emphasizing that it's all about fostering connections, driving growth, and making Abu Dhabi an even more attractive hub for entrepreneurs and businesses alike. “We’d like to think that the future of business in Abu Dhabi just got a whole lot brighter!” he added.

Abu Dhabi Chamber's digital channel on Tawasal will offer users extensive information and economic data relevant to the business community, keeping them updated about the latest developments, events and initiatives aimed at benefiting the private sector in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, the channel supports entrepreneurs with a dedicated feature for group video calls of up to 100 users, allowing for engagement and interaction with government entities and authorities.

Launched in 2019 in Abu Dhabi, Tawasal SuperApp has garnered nearly 3 million users across the UAE, India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, Jordan, Syria, Oman, and Pakistan, among which are 1.3 million users in the UAE alone. The application is known for its high degree of security and reliability and is compatible with smartphones running on Android and iOS systems. Moreover, anyone who has a knack for AI powered services is welcomed to make use of the Virtual assistant that is present in the app and can help with text based or voice to text information retrieval in about 90 languages.

The Chamber’s collaboration with Tawasal comes from it being an Emirati company that plays a prominent role in developing digital infrastructure solutions across the region. The company was chosen also as Tawasal holds notable awards by E& for exceptional efforts in the Industry of Technology and Digital transformation. Utilizing their innovative AI technologies, Tawasal SuperApp provides a safe and convenient way for people to communicate and improve their lifestyle and businesses can jump into the world of bespoke communication services by downloading the app here: https://tawasal.ae/