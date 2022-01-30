Crazy golf, bouncy castles and fun for all the family in Tournament Town

Emirates Golf Club turned pink on day three of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic as players, caddies, staff, and spectators all wore a certain shade of rose to raise awareness and funds in the fight against breast cancer. The initiative is part of the event’s traditional Pink Saturday festivities – where even the pin flags are in on the act, taking on a deep pink hue for the day.

With all donations going to Al Jalila Foundation, the likes of Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, and Ryan Fox, who claimed the tournament’s first hole-in-one on Saturday, all donned a range of pink shirts, hats, and ribbons in support of the cause, which aims to highlight the importance of early breast cancer detection and the diversity of treatments available for what is the world’s most-commonly diagnosed cancer.

“Obviously, it is a very important charity worldwide and seems like everyone here gets involved,” said Fox, after carding a hole-in-one on the par-3 fourth hole. “I’ve seen a lot of pink – a lot of very bright pink as well! Hopefully it will raise a bit of money and raise some awareness as well.”

In Tournament Town, as music played and inflatable attractions swayed, a sea of rose-tinted fans enjoyed the chance to try their hand at crazy golf, putting for prizes, and a swing simulator, all under the watchful gaze of a hot-pink polygonal crocodile designed by French-Tunisian artist Idriss B.

“It’s such a fantastic – and worthy – initiative for an important cause,” said Amanda Modesto, a Brazilian dressed in a pale pink two-piece dress suit attending the tournament with her daughter Aquira, who sported a pink winged-dinosaur outfit. “As much as there is the whole golf side of things, there is also that social element and so much for families to do: the bouncy castle, the running wall, the painting area... we are loving it.”

A pink flower wall adorned with roses and facts about breast cancer also attracted much attention as people wrote supportive messages before posing, pouting, and posting photos on social media. Messages included: “Girls can do anything!” and “Be confident, strong, and happy!”

“The reason we came wearing our pink turbans today is to raise awareness of breast cancer and show our support for Al Jalila Foundation,” said Indian Baraj Kohli, attending the Slync.io Desert Classic with his father Moshe, a former captain at Emirates Golf Club. “It’s a very significant foundation because it helps the colour pink become a symbol for a very important cause – and one that is of urgent importance.”

With 1.4 million women diagnosed with breast cancer each year and one in eight diagnosed in their lifetime according to the World Health Organisation, the Al Jalila Foundation has invested more than Dh8 million into life-saving treatment and research.

“The engagement Pink Saturday has generated this year has been great to see,” said Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of Falcon & Associates, organisers of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic. “Raising awareness about breast cancer is so important, the way everybody has embraced the initiative makes us all very proud.”

The Rolex Series Event’s final day will see the off-course focus switch to the environment as the event’s inaugural Sustainability Sunday showcases the tournament’s ecological efforts, which fall under four themes: waste, transport, energy, and legacy. Players have already taken part in a symbolic seed planting of the Ghaf tree, the national tree of the UAE.

Other initiatives include a switch to digital ticketing to save paper, a campaign to encourage the use of metro and public transport by spectators, and the replacement of on-course plastic bottles with refillable options.

For more information about the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, please visit:

www.slyncdubaidesertclassic.com

-Ends-

About Slync.io

Slync.io is the innovator behind the first purpose-built operating platform for global shippers and logistics service providers that delivers higher productivity and process efficiency through intelligent automation. Logistics Orchestration® by Slync.io makes people more productive, companies more profitable, and customers more successful. Slync’s platform connects disparate systems, ingests structured and unstructured datasets, orchestrates teams, and automates processes seamlessly together to advance the global freight industry forward.

To get connected, visit www.slync.io or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn for more on #TeamSlync.



About the European Tour

The European Tour is ‘Driving Golf Further’ through our guiding principles of being innovative, inclusive and global.

Innovative:The European Tour is driving innovation in golf through the creation of award-winning content, pioneering tournament formats and the use of the latest technology and inventive fan engagement. We have recognised the need for golf to modernise for future fans and we are committed to engaging new audiences whilst respecting the tradition of our sport.

Inclusive:We are committed to include all who share a love for the game of golf. We are passionate about a closer collaboration with the women’s game, disability golf and promoting the health benefits of playing golf.

Global: Since the European Tour was formed in 1972, players from 37 different countries have won tournaments, while our live broadcast reaches more than 490 million homes in more than 150 countries every week, generating in excess of 2,200 global broadcast hours for each event. We also enjoy the support of many of the world’s leading business brands with Rolex, BMW, Callaway, DP World, Emirates, Workday and Zoom as Official Partners.

The European Tour also manages the developmental Challenge Tour and the Legends Tour (formerly known as the Staysure Tour) which is the men’s professional golf tour for members aged 50 and older.

The European Tour is also the Managing Partner of Ryder Cup Europe, the body which, alongside the PGA of America, administers golf’s greatest team contest, the Ryder Cup.

About the Rolex Series

The Rolex Series is the premium event category on the European Tour’s International Schedule, comprising five tournaments in 2022, staged in a variety of world-class golfing locations each with a minimum prize fund of US$8 million and 8,000 Race to Dubai points available.

Showcasing innovation, enriched media, content and broadcast coverage, and a superior event experience for the world’s top players, the list of champions includes some of golf’s most distinguished names.

The Rolex Series was launched in 2017, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Rolex’s enduring partnership with the European Tour.

About the Dubai Desert Classic

The Dubai Desert Classic is among the most highly anticipated golfing events, as the oldest professional golf tournament in the Middle East, showcasing seasoned talent from around the world and attracting up and coming stars of tomorrow.



The tournament, held on the Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club, will be staged from 27 – 30 January 2022 and is supported by Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), a founding partner of the Dubai Desert Classic, the world’s largest ‘premium aluminium’ producer and the biggest industrial company in the UAE outside oil and gas. Other partners include: BMW, CNN, Emirates NBD, Rolex and wasl with Patrons of the event being Arena, Dubai Duty Free, Motivate Media Group and The National.



The tournament is owned and operated by Falcon and Associates which creates, delivers, and implements initiatives to increase the understanding of and appreciation for the vision of Dubai to achieve specific social, economic, and trade-related goals to support the long-term strategic positioning of the region. To learn more about the tournament, visit https://www.slyncdubaidesertclassic.com/ .

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022