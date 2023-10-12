Zain KSA, the leading telecommunications and digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, has signed a partnership agreement with LIV Golf to become the official telecommunication partner for the highly anticipated LIV Golf Jeddah tournament. Scheduled to take place October 13-15 at King Abdullah Economic City, the groundbreaking tournament will feature 12 teams comprising 48 elite golfers from all over the world. The event promises to revolutionize the global landscape of the sport with a new format and a staggering prize pool of up to $25 million.

Commenting on Zain KSA's sponsorship of LIV Golf Jeddah, Zain KSA's Corporate Communication Officer, Rayan bin Abdullah Al-Turki, stated: “Zain KSA is delighted to be the Official Telecommunication Partner of LIV Golf Jeddah presented by ROSHN. Through this partnership, we are proud to provide advanced digital infrastructure and services for this premier sporting event featuring many of golf’s biggest stars. This is a championship tournament and Zain KSA will deliver championship-caliber technology to connect with LIV Golf’s global audience.”

The collaboration with the global LIV Golf series, launched with the support of the Public Investment Fund, aligns seamlessly with Zain KSA's strategic vision to position the Kingdom as a premier global sports hub. This aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's objectives of empowering a vibrant society by fostering healthy and fulfilling lives and enhancing the overall quality of life. The partnership marks a significant milestone, in light of the rising popularity of golf in the Kingdom. In 2022, 50,000 new enthusiasts embraced the sport, in line with the Kingdom’s plans to construct 17 new golf courses and invest approximately $3 billion in the local golfing infrastructure.

-Ends-