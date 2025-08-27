Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – WTW, a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, will host a flagship executive event in Riyadh on 2 September 2025 to mark the expansion of its insurance and reinsurance capabilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The event, titled “WTW | Vision 2030 in Action: Pioneering Risk & Reinsurance,” will take place at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences and bring together WTW CEO Carl Hess, senior members of the company’s global and regional leadership, government officials, regulators, and industry leaders.

This milestone follows WTW securing separate licenses for insurance broking and reinsurance broking earlier this year, creating a comprehensive on-the-ground platform to deliver world-class risk, advisory, and placement solutions directly from within the Kingdom. This expanded presence enables WTW to work more closely with public and private sector stakeholders to manage complex risks, support economic diversification, and strengthen national resilience – fully aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The industry growth and marketplace development highlight the strategic importance of strengthening Saudi Arabia’s insurance and reinsurance ecosystem. By combining global capabilities with local market insight, WTW will be able to support mega-projects, national infrastructure, and emerging industries that require sophisticated risk management and long-term resilience planning.

Carl Hess, CEO of WTW, said: “Saudi Arabia is a market of strategic importance for WTW and our clients worldwide. The Kingdom’s rapid economic diversification, scale of ambition, and pace of innovation present opportunities unlike anywhere else. By expanding our insurance and reinsurance capabilities locally, we are better positioned to bring global expertise, cutting-edge technology, and deep sector insights directly to the organizations shaping Saudi Arabia’s future. This milestone underscores our long-term commitment to the Kingdom and to supporting Vision 2030."

The launch event will showcase WTW’s global experience and sector expertise, highlighting its proven ability to de-risk giga-projects, strengthen national infrastructure, and support emerging industries. Drawing on nearly 200 years of global market knowledge, WTW will demonstrate how it combines advanced analytics, proprietary technology, and what WTW calls its “Glocal Advisory” approach – where global expertise is fused with local market insight – to deliver solutions tailored to Saudi Arabia’s unique needs, from AI-driven pricing and underwriting to talent development and specialized reinsurance capabilities.

The program will bring together senior WTW leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to discuss priorities shaping the sector, including innovation in insurance and reinsurance, the role of AI in modern risk management, and strategies for building local talent and capabilities. Sessions will also address emerging risks tied to giga-projects, infrastructure development, and evolving employee health and benefits needs in a transforming economy, reinforcing WTW’s position as a strategic risk intelligence partner to the Kingdom and the wider Middle East.

Talal Bahafi, Head of Insurance Broking, WTW Saudi Arabia, said: “By investing in local talent, technology, and innovation, we are delivering insurance solutions that directly support Vision 2030 while unlocking sustainable growth for our clients. Our ‘Glocal Advisory’ approach ensures Saudi organizations gain the best of both worlds, global expertise tailored to local priorities, creating a more resilient, competitive, and future-ready marketplace.”

Mohammed AlSudairy, Head of Reinsurance Broking, WTW Saudi Arabia, said: “This milestone enables us to partner more closely with Saudi organizations on complex risk challenges, from safeguarding giga-projects to strengthening national resilience. By building the Kingdom’s reinsurance capabilities for the future, we can help ensure that major economic initiatives are protected, sustainable, and positioned for long-term success.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media Contact: WTWUAE@edelmansmithfield.com