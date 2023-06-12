Season-ending football showcase complements exclusive access via TOD to beIN SPORTS and entertainment channels on users’ preferred Android/ iOS devices or smart TVs

UAE: Football fans throughout the UAE can now stream the much-anticipated UEFA Champions League final clash between English Premier League champions Manchester City and three-time champions Inter Milan of Serie A, Italy, exclusively on TOD – the MENA region’s leading sports and entertainment platform by beIN MEDIA GROUP.

As excitement for the season-ending clash reaches fever pitch, new data released by TOD shows that the platform’s unrivalled access to exclusive football streaming rights is driving user growth in the UAE.

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City’s bid for a historic trophy treble is further propelling viewing rates, with the English champions attracting the most UAE viewers for any football match on the TOD platform this season.

The most streamed matches on TOD in the UAE this season have all featured the Abu Dhabi-owned club, with UEFA Champions League clashes against Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and the English Premier League title face-off against Arsenal making the top three.

On June 10, TOD will live stream the Champions League final action, as Pep Guardiola’s side – fresh from last weekend’s victory in the FA Cup against local rivals Manchester United – face the might of Inter Milan at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium. Fans streaming on Samsung, Hisense, or LG TVs, can witness the star-studded showdown in 4K clarity.

“It is a must-watch match. With Man City clinching the FA Cup, and already winning the Premier League, they are on the brink of achieving the glorious ‘treble’, a feat achieved by only one other English team – Manchester United. Fans from the UAE can watch the match on TOD from anywhere on their preferred devices, and thanks to our partnerships with LG, Samsung, and Hisense, subscribers viewing on large screens from these leading manufacturers can follow the action in magnificent 4K,” commented John-Paul McKerlie, VP Marketing & Sales at TOD.

Junoh Jung, Head of Home Entertainment Business Unit, LG Electronics Gulf, said: "We are proud to partner with TOD to bring an exceptional streaming experience to football fans in the UAE. As Manchester City pursues their historic trophy treble, the upcoming UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan is a match that cannot be missed. We are thrilled that football fans can indulge in the spectacular 4K quality of this highly anticipated showdown on their LG TVs with unmatched OLED technology."

At only AED 66 a month, TOD can be streamed across the UAE on iOS and Android devices, including most of the leading smart TVs such as Apple, Samsung, Sony, LG, and Hisense.

“TOD’s mission is to become synonymous with digital sports streaming in the region. We are excited to bring premium, ad-free sports live-streaming to every smartphone and TV in MENA,” Mckerlie added.

Fully customisable, TOD empowers customers with the flexibility to choose content based on their specific interests and needs. The TOD Theatre subscription package features exclusive access to Arabic and Turkish TOD Originals, the latest Hollywood movies, series from Warner Bros, HBO MAX, Miramax, Digiturk and Sony Pictures Television, an archive of kids’ content, as well as 11 entertainment channels featuring countless shows for all ages.

TOD’s sports and entertainment pack, titled TOD Total, features live sports and replays from top leagues, competitions, and access to all 20 beIN SPORTS premium sports channels. This pack is all inclusive, allowing viewers access to all TOD Originals, as well as the latest movies, series, and access to 31 of beIN’s world-class live sports and entertainment channels. The pack also offers unique features to sports enthusiasts, such as live stats and interactive timelines.

About TOD

TOD brings premium sports and entertainment content to viewers across the MENA region. The platform offers close to 40,000 hours of premium Arabic, Turkish, International, Blockbuster, and Children’s Entertainment content including titles from HBO Max, Miramax, Digiturk, and Sony Pictures Entertainment. TOD is also the region’s leading sports streaming platform for MENA, with exclusive rights to live-stream matches from various sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Turkish Super Lig, Europa League, NBA, ONE Championship, Davis Cup, ATP Tour and all four Grand Slams among the notable ones. Learn more about TOD TV: TOD.TV

Contact: media@tod.tv