Abu Dhabi: The National Experts Program (NEP) released two whitepapers in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Authored by the program’s third cohort (NEP 3.0), the reports are aligned with both the UAE’s climate action strategy and the objectives and discussions that took place at the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28).

Developed under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, NEP is a launchpad for UAE-based specialists who strive to play a leading role in the transformation of future growth sectors.

The two whitepapers are the culmination of the NEP 3.0 cohort’s ‘COP28 Journey’ which was part of their eight-month learning program. The COP28 Journey gave participants deep insights into how net-zero strategies will help transform the UAE and their respective sectors. Working in teams, the 15 participants collaborated to produce the two comprehensive documents on climate change mitigation strategies ahead of COP28.

The whitepapers were developed in two groups. One paper was led by NEP 3.0 and Food and Water Security sector representative, Hamad Al Shehhi, who was mentored throughout the program by Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

Titled ‘Private Sector Commitments to Build a Sustainable Global Food System, the whitepaper was co-authored by NEP 3.0’s: Aisha Al Matrooshi; Eman Al Mughairy; Hareth Alhashmi; and Maitha Al Hameli.

With the issues of climate change, biodiversity loss, and resource scarcity, the report calls for multi-stakeholder collaboration involving governments, farmers and agribusinesses, and encourages private sector organizations to play a critical role and help create a resilient and inclusive food system.

It also touches on successful examples from Singapore, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the UAE's Food Tech Valley.

Hamad Al Shehhi, Investment Manager at ADQ, said: "Our research underscores the urgency of collaborative efforts to transform agriculture. Governments, industries, and consumers must unite to shape a resilient and inclusive food system for the future."

The other whitepaper, titled ‘Energy Transition, the Hydrogen Story’ was co-led by Saood Al Noori, NEP 3.0’s Energy and Renewables sector representative, and Mohamed Tarmoom, NEP 3.0 Fellow, and the cohort’s Economic Development sector representative.

Saood Al Noori was mentored throughout the program by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, COP28 President, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. Mohamed Tarmoom was mentored by His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy.

The whitepaper highlights hydrogen’s centrality to a sustainable future and was developed collaboratively with Abdulla Alshehhi; Abdulla Al Haidan; Dr. Abdulla Al Shimmari; Dr. Ameena Al-Sumaiti; Fatima Rashid Al-Ali; Eng. Salama Alfalasi; Talal Faris; and Waheeda Alhadhrami.

As the global energy landscape undergoes rapid transformations, the whitepaper explores the potential of hydrogen as a clean energy accelerator. The report notes the urgency of substantial financial support, showcasing hydrogen's potential to contribute to net zero outcomes.

Saood Al Noori, Head of Diplomatic Engagement at the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, said: "The future of our climate lies in strategic initiatives, and hydrogen emerges as a viable option in our arsenal against climate change. Agreeing on a mutual certification scheme has become a critical comport for global action. Our whitepaper unfolds the narrative, emphasizing hydrogen's centrality in realizing sustainable energy goals. Together, we propel the world towards a cleaner, brighter future."

Mohamed Tarmoom, Senior Associate, UAE Investments at Mubadala Investment Company, added: "In the realm of energy transition, technology propels us forward. As we navigate the promising horizon of hydrogen, the UAE and its partners are at the forefront, pioneering a sustainable energy shift. Our whitepaper delves into the potential of hydrogen, spotlighting its versatility and role as a key player in achieving a net-zero future."

Ali Houjeij, Partner at BCG, said: “We are proud to have partnered with NEP over the past year, as it marks a significant moment in our journey towards sustainable development and climate action. Supporting the development of both whitepapers with NEP reflects our commitment and also vision to strive towards net zero. Financing the energy transition and addressing the food and climate nexus are critical topics on the path toward achieving global climate ambitions and goals across both mitigation and adaptation. Both topics are pivotal elements in the climate action agenda, globally, and in this region. I am glad to have seen the alignment between NEP with the COP28 priorities and proud to have been a part of the movement.”

The NEP ‘COP28 Journey’ was designed in collaboration with NEP Fellows Eng. Abdulla Al Remeithi and Omar Al Braiki, who were members of the UAE delegation at COP27 and are actively engaged in several strategic national initiatives.

Eng. Abdulla Al Remeithi, Director of Environment Policy, Regulation, and Climate Change at Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), is the lead UAE negotiator for adaptation in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, while Omar Al Braiki, Head of Negotiations at the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change was the Deputy Chief Negotiator at COP28.

Since its establishment in 2019, NEP has cultivated a pool of 61 Emirati specialists across 43 sectors, enhancing their knowledge, enriching their leadership skills, and enabling them to contribute to strategic projects of national importance.

The NEP community had a large presence at COP28, with members of the NEP community being at the forefront of driving discussions that can help address the pressing climate challenges.

The key topics that the NEP community highlighted at COP28 include the role of creative industries in influencing climate policies; conservation and biodiversity; cultural diplomacy; and sustainable food systems. Special dialogue sessions were also held and moderated by several NEP Fellows and alumni. To download the full whitepapers in English, please visit the official National Experts Program website at https://uaenep.ae/en/ai-reports.

