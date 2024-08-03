Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The picturesque town of Aix-les-Bains is set to host a historic event as France welcomes its first-ever camel race with international participants. This groundbreaking event, featuring jockeys from Dubai's Arabian Desert Camel Riding Center, marks a significant milestone in the global expansion of camel sports.

The event will showcase two thrilling 300-meter races, highlighting the unique and exhilarating nature of camel racing. This initiative aims to broaden the appeal of camel sports within Europe, introducing a new audience to the excitement and cultural significance of this traditional sport. The race coincides with the ongoing Olympic Summer Games in France, adding to the diverse array of disciplines and athletes present in the country.

"While we have been hosting camel races in France for several years now, we are incredibly excited to finally compete against jockeys from Dubai. It makes the event so much more interesting from a global perspective," said Olivier Philippaneau, the event organizer. "This event represents a new chapter in global camel racing competitions, and we are honored to have top international teams such as ADCRC from Dubai participate. Their involvement underscores the growing interest and commitment to camel sports worldwide."

French expat Coralie Viroulaud, who discovered her passion for camel racing in Dubai, expressed her excitement about the sport gaining recognition in her home country. Isabella

Leslie, another competitor, is thrilled to compete in France and witness the sport's expanding audience, supported by her new sponsorship with American businessman and racehorse owner Mike Repole. Born and raised in the UAE, Jennifer Reggio looks forward to sharing her love and passion for camel racing with an international audience in France.

The races will not only feature champion camel racers from Dubai but will also be attended by esteemed representatives, including H.H. Prince Fahad Bin Jalawi Alsaud from the International Camel Racing Federation (ICRF), further cementing the event's significance on the global stage.

Event Details:

Date: 04 August 2024

Location: Aix-les-Bains, France

Race Distance: 300 meters (two races)

Dubai-based Participating Riders: Isabella Leslie, Jennifer Reggio, Coralie Viroulaud

Special Guests: Representatives from the International Camel Racing Federation (ICRF)

The introduction of camel racing in France is a testament to the sport's growing popularity and its potential to unite people across different cultures and regions. Spectators can expect a day filled with thrilling races, cultural exchange, and a celebration of the rich traditions associated with camel racing.

